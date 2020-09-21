Twitter Facebook Youtube
Handover Ceremony at the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Guinea: Ambassador Mario Gomes Fernandes officially assumes office in Conakry

Conakry, 16 September 2020Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

The office of the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Guinea was the venue for the handover ceremony between the new ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea, Ambassador Mario Gomes Fernandes and the outgoing Resident Representative, Mrs Liliane Alapini. The handover ceremony took place on Wednesday 16 September 2020, in the presence of staff of the Permanent Representation in Conakry.

The new ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea will be responsible for coordinating the different ECOWAS units and activities in Guinea.

His Excellency Mario Gomes Fernandes, a national of Cabo Verde, is a former Ambassador and Minister. He holds a degree in Law from the Higher Institute of Legal and Social Sciences (ISCJS) in Praia, Cabo Verde and a degree in Engineering from the Faculty of Automotive Mechanics from the University of Brasov in Romania.

