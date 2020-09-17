ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Guinea: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Guineans Abroad grants audience to the new Representative

Conakry, 17 September 2020

The new Resident Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to Guinea, Ambassador Mario Gomes Fernandes was granted audience in Conakry on Thursday 17 September 2020 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Guineans Abroad, His Excellency Mamady TourÃ©. During discussions which focused on strengthening cooperation between Guinea and the ECOWAS Commission, Ambassador Fernandes officially presented a copy of his Letters of Credence to Minister Mamady TourÃ©. He also conveyed the appreciation of the ECOWAS Commission President, His Excellency Jean Claude Kassi Brou to the authorities of the Republic of Guinea, for accepting his appointment as ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea. Finally, Ambassador Fernandes reiterated the commitment of the ECOWAS Commission and its readiness to support the Guinean authorities in maintaining a good climate for political stability, peace and sustainable development. For his part, the Guinean Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed ECOWAS’ efforts for the achievement of successful sub-regional integration before reiterating his willingness to work with the new Resident Representative to ensure the success of his mission. It is recalled that Ambassador Mario Gomes Fernandes assumed office as ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea on Wednesday 16 September 2020 in Conakry, following a handover ceremony between him and his predecessor, H.E. Liliane Alapini.