ECOWAS pre-election information mission in Côte d’Ivoire meets with political parties and groups, religious and traditional leaders

04 Jul, 2025

“We are listening to everyone, and then we will formulate recommendations that will be forwarded to the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray. He will take the political decisions, in consultation with the current Chair of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, H.E. Julius Madaa Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone,” explained Theodore Holo, Head of the ECOWAS pre-election mission, to the various stakeholders he met on the 2nd and 3rd of July, 2025.

On Wednesday 2nd of July 2025, the ECOWAS mission met with leaders of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI-RDA), the Coalition of the Congress for Democracy and Peace (CAP-CI), the Constitutional Council, the African People’s Party – Côte d’Ivoire (PPA-CI) and finally, the Rally of Houphouëtists for Democracy and Peace (RHDP party.

On Thursday 3rd of July 2025, the ECOWAS mission paid a courtesy visit to the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Alassane OUATTARA. The mission then met with religious and traditional authorities as well as journalists from local private media at the headquarters of the ECOWAS Representation in Côte d’Ivoire. In the afternoon, Prof. Holo visited the Ministry of Defence, where he was received in audience by Minister Téné Birahima Ouattara.

During his meetings with the stakeholders, Prof. HOLO explained the objectives of the consultation, which are to gather information and assess the political and institutional environment, as well as the aid needs to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, transparent, and peaceful manner. Nevertheless, Prof. Holo encouraged and advocated for dialogue between political actors with a view to finding a lasting solution to ongoing challenges or those that could hinder the electoral process.