Lome Hosts the Validation Meeting of the Five-Year Strategic Business Plan and the Communication Strategy of ECOWAS’ Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU)

30 Oct, 2024

Experts in strategy, infrastructure and communication from several ECOWAS structures are meeting from 28 to 31 October 2024 in Lomé (Togo) to analyse the draft five-year strategic plan of the PPDU for the period 2025-2029, as well as its communication strategy.

The experts come from the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), the ECOWAS Permanent Representation in Togo, the Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, the Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, the Directorate of Communication of the ECOWAS Commission0, among others, the ECOWAS National Unit in Togo, the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), the ECOWAS Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), the CPCS consultancy firm and the IMCG consultancy firm.

The PPDU’s five-year strategic business plan should enable the PPDU to establish itself as one of the leading infrastructure project preparation units on the continent over the next five (5) years and serve as a short-term strategic framework for articulating the aspirations of ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the ECOWAS Regional Infrastructure Master Plan. As for the unit’s communication strategy, its aim is to help make the many achievements of the PPDU visible, thereby helping to strengthen advocacy and resource mobilisation with partners.

The meeting was organised by the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU). The meeting was opened by Mr KEBBA FYE, Acting Director of the PPDU, on behalf of Commissioner Sédiko DOUKA, who is in charge of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation at ECOWAS. The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of the ECOWAS Resident Representative to the Republic of Togo, H.E. Mr Barros Bacar BANJAI.