ECOWAS and Ecobank Launch Empowerment Programme to Support Women Traders

30 Oct, 2024

The ECOWAS-Ecobank Empowerment Programme for Women Traders was officially launched in Abuja, marking a critical step toward bridging gender gaps in trade across the region. The initiative, a collaboration between ECOWAS and Ecobank, aims to empower women entrepreneurs through mentorship, financial access, and business training, equipping them to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and contribute meaningfully to regional economic growth, with a pilot programme starting in Nigeria.

Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, H.E. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, emphasized the transformative potential of empowering women in trade, stating: “When women thrive, communities prosper, and our economy becomes stronger.” Speaking on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, H.E. TOURE-LITSE reaffirmed ECOWAS’s commitment to addressing financial and market access challenges faced by women traders. She described the launch as the beginning of a six-month journey, equipping participants with practical tools to grow their businesses and foster cross-border trade.

Divisional Head for FCT & North, Ecobank, Mr Tunde Dawodu, reiterated the bank’s dedication to supporting women entrepreneurs. “Through our ELLEVATE Programme and Single Market Trade Hub, we aim to offer financing, mentorship, and digital tools that will enable women to thrive in competitive markets,” he stated. Mr Dawodu highlighted the role of preferential loans and networking platforms in scaling participants’ businesses and enhancing their access to regional markets.

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye AYENI, emphasized the Council’s capacity-building efforts in good agricultural practices, packaging, and export documentation. “We are committed to helping women traders build sustainable businesses and access new markets,” Ayeni remarked.

This two-day event sets the foundation for a six-month programme, during which participants will receive continuous mentorship, training, and financial support. The initiative reflects ECOWAS’s Vision 2050 strategy to promote inclusive growth and sustainable development across the region. “This launch is just the beginning,” H.E. TOURE-LITSE concluded, “and through mentorship, coaching, and access to credit, we are committed to ensuring that these women entrepreneurs multiply their impact and unlock greater prosperity.”

Participants also received insights from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), and the Nigeria Customs Service on finance facilitation and export procedures, equipping them with practical tools to navigate cross-border trade efficiently.

