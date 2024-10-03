Inauguration of Solar Pumping Systems in the Kédougou region

03 Oct, 2024

Kédougou, Senegal, October 2, 2024 – The Kédougou region has taken another step towards access to solar applications for productive use, with the commissioning of ten solar pumping systems.

The project, carried out by the NGO SEM Fund with technical and financial support from ECREEE, is part of the ECOWAS Special Intervention Fund (ESIF) and aims to transform agricultural productivity and strengthen farmers’ livelihoods in the communities of Bandafassi, Damboucoye, Andiel, Ibel, Bantata, Bembou, Diakha Madina, Faraba 1, Faraba 2 and Diakhaba.

With these solar installations, farmers will henceforth be able to irrigate their crops more efficiently and sustainably, strengthening their resilience in the face of climate change. This initiative is fully in line with the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting access to clean energy and supporting rural communities.

The inauguration ceremonies, held on October 1 and 2, 2024 in Damboucoye and Bembou, were attended by representatives of the Senegalese Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the Senegalese Rural Electrification Agency (ASER) represented by Energie Rurale Africaine (ERA), ECREEE, the NGO SEM Fund Senegal and the beneficiary communities.

The Ministry in charge of Energy was represented by Mr. El Hadji NDIAYE, Director of Renewable Energy Development, and CEREEC by Mr. Mawufemo MODJINOU, Principal Program Officer.

During this year, ECREEE has successfully inaugurated clean energy projects (clean energy mini-grids, solar home systems, solar pumping systems for drinking water and irrigation, solarization of hospitals and electricity for rural communities in Nigeria, The Gambia, Cabo Verde (Fogo Island and Santo Antão Island), Ghana, and Togo.