H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission receives letters of accreditation of twelve (12) new Ambassadors

02 Oct, 2024

The President of ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, received this Monday, September 30, 2024, at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, capital of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the credentials of twelve (12) new Ambassadors accredited to ECOWAS.

Their Excellencies are the Vice-Admiral Seth Amoama (Ghana), Madame Philda Nani Kareng (Botswana), Lincoln G. Downer (Jamaica), Jose Bamoquina Zau (Angola), Leilani Bin-Juda (Australia), Edouard Nduwimana (Burundi), Pieter Leenknegt (Belgium), Paulo Martins dos Santos (Portugal), George Muhali Imbuwa (Zambia), Richard Mills, Jr (United States of America), Isaac Keen Parashina (Kenya) and Carlos José Areias Moreno Garcete (Brazil).

During his meeting with the Ambassadors, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray assured them of his commitment to pursuing and promoting the excellent relations between ECOWAS and their respective countries, in order to meet security, economic, climatic and environmental challenges faced by the ECOWAS Member States.

The various Ambassadors praised the ECOWAS’s leadership in the quest for the well-being of its populations, in consolidating peace, stability, security and democracy in the region. they all pledged to work to maintain and strengthen the good relations between their respective countries and the West African Organization.