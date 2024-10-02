ECOWAS to Strengthen Regional Connectivity with Cavalla River Bridge Handover

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will officially hand over the construction the site for the construction of the Cavalla River Bridge, connecting Côte d’Ivoire and Li-beria, on October 2, 2024. This landmark infrastructure project is another giant step towards ECOWAS’s commitment to enhancing transport interconnectivity, cross-border trade, economic cooperation, and regional integration across West Africa.

The Cavalla River Bridge, a critical project aligned with of the strategic objectives of the ECOWAS’s Vision 2050, is designed to improve the movement of goods and people between Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia, and the ECOWAS Region in general. It is also a key connector of the Praia-Dakar-Abidjan Corridor, which forms part of the 5th section of the continental Trans-Africa Highway network. The project is in line with the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray’s 4 x 4 strategy of promoting regional integration, peace, economic stability, and deepening regional ties between member states.

Supported by the African Development Bank, the project highlights a coordinated effort between ECOWAS and the governments of Côte d’Ivoire and Liberia to significantly reduce transportation costs and travel time. This initiative represents a key milestone in ECOWAS’s long-term goals of sustainable development and regional connectivity for community citizens.