Government experts meeting on the draft Supplementary Act relating to cooperation in suppressing illicit maritime activities in the ECOWAS region.

08 May, 2024

Government experts from ECOWAS member states are meeting in Lomé, Togo, from May 6 to 8, 2024 to examine in detail the draft supplementary Act relating to cooperation in suppressing illicit maritime activities in the ECOWAS region.

The aim of the meeting is to present the details of the draft Supplementary Act to government experts from ECOWAS member states, with a view to clarifying its objectives and obtaining feedback and technical input for its more effective implementation.

The event was marked by five high-level keynote speeches.

Mr. BABATE ATATOUM, Chief of Staff of the Togolese Navy, warmly welcomed the participants and highlighted the current security challenges requiring urgent action. He expressed his gratitude to all the partners involved in making the event a success.

Francis Omiunu, Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), reaffirmed UNODC’s commitment to the fight against illicit activities in the maritime domain. He also thanked the European Union for its financial support, and ECOWAS for its efforts in this crucial area for security in West Africa.

Paolo Salvia, Representative of the European Union Delegation in Togo, underlined the importance of this meeting, pointing out that maritime safety concerns all States and requires a shared commitment.

Dr. Dieng Abdourahmane, Head of Division, Regional Security, stressed the importance of this meeting in clarifying the objectives of the draft supplementary Act relating to cooperation in suppressing illicit maritime activities in the ECOWAS region., and obtaining technical feedback for effective implementation of the recommendations made.

His Excellency Stanislas BABA, Minister Counsellor for the Sea, recalled the harmful effects of maritime acts in ECOWAS regional waters, thus underlining the crucial importance of the proper shaping and implementation of this supplementary Act.

This meeting, organized by ECOWAS in collaboration with UNODC via the support of the EU-funded SWAIMS project, is an important step towards enhanced cooperation in the repression of illicit maritime activities in the ECOWAS region, thus contributing to the region’s security and stability.