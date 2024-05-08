14TH NRA focal points meeting on the ECOWAS regulation on roaming commences in Abuja, Nigeria

08 May, 2024

On May 8th, 2024, the 14th Meeting of Focal Points of National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs) on the implementation of the ECOWAS Regulation on Roaming commenced in Abuja, Nigeria. The two-day meeting aims to evaluate the progress made with the implementation of the Regulation C/REG.21/12/17 on Roaming on Public Mobile Communications Networks in the ECOWAS Space.

The Regulation’s objective is to reduce the tariffs Community citizens pay for mobile voice, SMS, and internet services when travelling in the region. The implementation of the Regulation is therefore meant to consolidate regional cooperation and foster access to seamless communication across West Africa.

The meeting hosted by the ECOWAS Commission, has in attendance representatives from the respective Telecommunications Regulatory Authorities of ECOWAS Member States and the Secretariat of the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA).

Mr. Mawuli Amoa, Programme Officer for Telecommunications and Networks delivered the welcome address on behalf of Mr. Sédiko Douka, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation of the ECOWAS Commission. He commended the ongoing collaboration efforts of the Regulatory Authorities to ensure that consumers enjoy the benefit of reduced communications charges when traveling across the region. He assured delegates of the Commission’s continued support in facilitating discourse among Member States to extend these benefits to all citizens.

Mr. Amara Brewah, Director-General of the National Communications Authority of Sierra-Leone (NatCA) and Chairman of the Executive Committee of WATRA, commended the Commission for organising the meeting. He encouraged Member States who are advanced with regulatory initiatives for lowering roaming tariffs charged by their operators to share experiences with other Member States that are yet to implement such measures.

Mr Lanciné Fofana, focal point of the Regulatory Authority for Telecommunications/ICT and Posts of Cote d’Ivoire (ARTCI) and Coordinator of the Focal Points, highlighted the significance of removing the barriers to smooth and affordable cross-border communications in a region already making strides in ensuring the free movement of people within the community. He encouraged participants to have all hands-on- deck approach towards the successful execution of the ECOWAS Regulation on Roaming.

Over the two days, the meeting will address various topics, which include a follow-up on the outcomes of previous meetings, updates on implementation status by NRAs, and experiences sharing on the successful implementation of bilateral arrangements between regulators. The expected outcome of the meeting is a report providing the situation in each country regarding the Regulation’s implementation, for the appreciation of the Ministers in charge of Telecommunications/ICT in ECOWAS Member States.