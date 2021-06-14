Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level to hold in Accra

The Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold tomorrow, June 15, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The MSC will be considering the security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region, among other topical issues on the agenda.