Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level to hold in Accra.....


Events

Events
News

News
Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level to hold in Accra

Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level to hold in Accra

The Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold tomorrow, June 15, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The MSC will be considering the security situation in the ECOWAS sub-region, among other topical issues on the agenda.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Selection of an Individual Consultant as Grievance Redress Officer
14 Jun 2021 - 02 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice of Provisional Award of Contract
10 Jun 2021 - 31 Dec 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Local competitive bidding for the supply of audio-visual equipment and accessories
10 Jun 2021 - 12 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of an Individual Consultant to set up an automated system for the compilation and analysis of development projects
08 Jun 2021 - 08 Jul 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Past events

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Popularization Policy of Niger
07 Jun 2021 - 16 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Popularization Policy of Guinea Bissau
07 Jun 2021 - 16 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Notice to all bidders on mandatory pre-bid site visit and meeting
28 May 2021 - 10 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of a Specialist (individual consultant) on Communication Strategies
26 May 2021 - 16 Jun 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016