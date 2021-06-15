Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Securi-ty Council at the Ministerial Level opens in Accra
|Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Mediation and Securi-ty Council at the Ministerial Level opens in AccraThe Forty-Sixth Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level of the Economic Community of West African States (ECO-WAS) opens today, June 15, 2021, at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra, Ghana.
The MSC (comprising of Ministers responsible for defence and foreign affairs from ECOWAS Member States) will be considering the security situation in the ECOWAS Region, among other topical issues on the agenda.
Photos