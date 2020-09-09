Invitation for Bid: Procument of Vehicule for ECOWAS Parliament
04 Sep 2020 - 05 Oct 2020 [Commission de la CEDEAO]
Notice of extension of the deadline for submission of the offers relating to the expression (EOI) for the selection of financial intermediaries in the operationalization of the West African Initiative for Climat-Smart Agriculture « WAICSA »
29 Aug 2020 - 16 Oct 2020 [Lomé (Togo)]
REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST - SELECTION OF SUBJECT MATTER EXPERTS FOR ECOWAS INSTITUTIONS RECRUITMENT PROCESS
26 Aug 2020 - 14 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
REQUEST FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST (Consulting services – individual consultant selection)
21 Aug 2020 - 11 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
4th NOTICE TO ALL BIDDERS ON POSTPONEMENT OF SITE VISIT AND DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION
07 Aug 2020 - 09 Sep 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Epression of Interest - ECOWAS Website Review and Redesign_ Firm -2020
05 Aug 2020 - 26 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of an Agency for Additional Resource Mobilization and International Event Promotion for ECOFEST 2021
24 Jul 2020 - 24 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
Selection of a consultancy firm for the feasibility study of PRODEL 20,000 Project
24 Jul 2020 - 20 Aug 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]