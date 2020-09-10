Abuja, September 9, 2020Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â

President Akufo-Addo Elected Chair of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government

President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana has been elected by the 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as the new Chairman of the Authority.

President Akufo-Addo takes over from President Mahamadou Issoufou of the Republic of Niger, who steered the activity of the Authority for a year.