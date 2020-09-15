Twitter Facebook Youtube
Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government Convenes a Consultative Meeting on the Political Situation in Mali

Abuja, September 14, 2020 

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened a meeting on the political situation in Mali.

The meeting will hold at the Presidential Lodge in Accra on September 15, 2020.

