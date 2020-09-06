Twitter Facebook Youtube
ECOWAS Heads of State to hold 57th Ordinary Session in Niamey

Niamey, September 6, 2020Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â 

The 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will hold in Niamey, Republic of Niger, tomorrow, September 7, 2020.

Holding at the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Centre Niamey, the ECOWAS leaders will be considering reports form the 44th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council at the Ministerial Level and the 84th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers, which preceded the Summit, among others.

 

