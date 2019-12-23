Supply, Installation, Testing and Commissioning of 2-Units of 35Kwp Grid Interactive Roof Top Solar PV plants
03 Jan 2020 - 12 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Agency for Additional Resource Mobilization and international Event Promotion for ECOFEST 2020
20 Dec 2019 - 30 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
REI- Selection of an Individual Consultant for the re-modelling of the ECOWAS Commission Stores-Phase 2
25 Nov 2019 - 16 Jan 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]
REI- Selection of an Individual Consultant for the formulation of a fleet Management Policy for ECOWAS Community Institutions
25 Nov 2019 - 16 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of an Individual Consultant for the Development of ECOWAS Human Capital Strategy
20 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]
REI: Registration as Consultant
20 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recruitment of a Programme Officer for WACOMP
18 Dec 2019 - 03 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Selection of a Consultant for the Preparation and Implementation of Project Communication Plan
17 Dec 2019 [ECOWAS Commission]