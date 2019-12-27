Head of ECOWAS-EOM to the Run-Off Presidential Election in Guinea Bissau arrives Bissau, Meets CNE

Bissau – 27th December, 2019.

The Head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Election Observation Mission (ECOWAS-EOM) to the Run-Off Presidential Election in Guinea Bissau, H.E. Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Mali has arrived Bissau on the 26th December, 2019 ahead of the December 29th Run-Off Presidential Election.

Prime Minister Maiga met today December 27th, 2019 with the President of the ComissÃ£o Nacional das EleiÃ§Ãµes (CNE), Dr. JosÃ© Pedro SambÃº to access the level of readiness of the CNE for the election.

The ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government is determined to accompany Guinea Bissau through the Presidential Elections in line with the ECOWAS Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance of 2001.

ECOWAS has supported the Presidential election with 1.5 million US Dollars and the pre-electoral, long and short-term observers and technical team provided credible, real-time analyses and substantial recommendation, which helped to create an atmosphere of public trust, and is encouraging citizen participation.Â Â

