Upcoming events

Selection of an Individual Consultant for the development of the National Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Popularization Policy of Guinea Bissau

03 Feb 2021 - 26 Feb 2021 [Commission de la CEDEAO]

Design, Supply and Installation for the Electrification of Villages in The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau and Mali

02 Feb 2021 - 22 Feb 2021 [Commission de la CEDEAO]

Supply and Delivery as Well as, Installation and of Equipment for the Ecowas Early Warning System in Niger, Benin and Ghana

27 Jan 2021 - 04 Mar 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

2020 Procurement Plan

14 Jul 2020 - 31 Jul 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]