Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Final Communique of the 58th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.....


Upcoming events

Supply and Delivery as Well as, Installation and of Equipment for the Ecowas Early Warning System in Niger, Benin and Ghana
27 Jan 2021 - 04 Mar 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of the Financial Specialist (Individual Consultant) for the Project Implementation Unit
25 Jan 2021 - 08 Feb 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of Individual Consultant as PROJECT MANAGER-HISWA
25 Jan 2021 - 08 Feb 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Selection of Individual Consultant as PROCUREMENT SPECIALIST
25 Jan 2021 - 08 Feb 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Past events

New deadline Local Competitive bidding for the provision of comprehenvise digital archiving and data management system
14 Jan 2021 - 18 Jan 2021 [Abuja, Nigeria]

Recruitment of a Senior Environmental Specialist (extension of the deadline)
09 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recruitment Of Two (02) Interns In Preparedness And Response To Infectious Diseases Outbreaks
04 Jan 2021 - 21 Jan 2021 [WAHO/OOAS]

Tender dossier for the procurement of shearing machines
21 Dec 2020 [Abuja, Nigeria]

