ECOWAS promotes Intra-Regional and continental trade at the Lagos International Trade Fair

18 Nov, 2024

The 2024 edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair, themed “CONNECTING BUSINESSES, CREATING VALUE”, was organised by the Lagos Chambers of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos from 1st – 10th November 2024.

The Trade Fair 2024 was declared open on Friday November 1, 2024 by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Dr. Obafemi HAMZAT and was closed on Sunday November 10, 20024 by the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency Babajide SANWO-OLU.

The Africa Special Day of the Fair, which was held on November 7, 2024, provided the opportunity for African countries, including Cameroun, Ghana, Rwanda, to showcase their rich cultural heritage and the beauty of Africa’s diversity. The open session featured remarks from the President of LCCI, ECOWAS Commission and Afreximbank.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Mrs Massandjé TOURE-LITSE at the opening session of the African Special Day, Mr. Kolawole SOFOLA, Director of Trade, highlighted a number of regional flagship initiatives being implemented to promote intra-regional trade such as the ECOWAS Implementation Strategy for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS), Regional/National Trade Facilitation Committees, Free Movement of Persons, Infrastructure projects as well as gender empowerment initiatives.

At the Fair, several exhibitors showcased products from various African countries, demonstrating the diversity and strength of the continent. The Fair also had other international exhibitors. The ECOWAS exhibition stand at the Fair provided information to the general public on ECOWAS programmes and projects, as well as opportunities in the ECOWAS region.

The President of Lagos Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mr. Gabriel IDAHOSA, FCA, commended the ECOWAS-support for the fair and expressed the hope to strengthen future collaboration.

The Lagos 2024 edition demonstrated the commitment of LCCI to advancing the role of businesses in creating wealth, with its sights set on fostering cross-border trade opportunities.