National Institutional Capacity Building of TVET Actors in Togo

18 Nov, 2024

The ECOWAS Department of Human Development and Social Affairs, Directorate of Education Science and Culture began a three (3) day National Institutional Capacity Building Workshop for Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Actors from 13th to 15th November, 2024, in Lome, Togo.

The workshop, aims to build capacity and re-enforced the TVET sector in Togo, based on the ECOWAS TVET Strategy for Skills Improvement and Employability (ETSSIE). This strategy “Ex-pand TVET opportunities at both secondary and tertiary levels and strengthen linkages be-tween the world of work, education and training systems.” In particular, provision has been made in the Strategy to leverage on the benefits of Labour Market Information Systems (LMIS); Institutionalized internships; Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship as well as Research and Development (R&D).

The training sets out the primary policy directions and guidelines, that the TVET actors in Togo could adopt to provide a way out of the current crisis onto the path of industrial productivity, poverty eradication, and socio economic development in the Country in particular and the ECOWAS Region at large.

The opening ceremony featured remarks on behalf of the Honourable Commissioner for Hu-man Development and Social Affairs, Prof. Fatou Sow SARR and the Honourable Minister of Technical Education, Vocational Training and Apprenticeship (METFA) of Togo, Mr Isaac TCHIAKPE; wherein the workshop’s importance in fostering a skilled workforce aligned with industry needs, shall provide employability for the teeming youth in the Region among other vulnerable population.

Key sessions facilitates discussions on best practices for aligning TVET programs with industry demands, enhancing employability, and fostering partnerships with the private sector to boost the TVET sector in the Country by highlighting its relevance to job creation in all its rami-fications. The training methodology which combines presentations on key thematic of the Strategy with interactive discussions engages the participants to exchange knowledge and share experiences, with a view to strengthen the TVET at the National level by providing a ho-listic national plan of Implementation.

ECOWAS remains committed to support member states in advancing TVET programs that would contribute to regional economic growth and employability for the youth among others. The training represents a crucial step in the ECOWAS vision of building a competitive and resil-ient workforce in West Africa.