ECOWAS Hosts the 90th Birthday Anniversary Lecture of the Community’s Only Living Founding Father, General Dr. Yakubu Gowon

22 Oct, 2024

As a mark of honor and commitment to promoting the ideals of its founding fathers, the ECOWAS Commission on 19, October 2024, played host to the 90th Birthday Anniversary Lecture of Nigeria’s former Head of State and the only surviving Founding Father of ECOWAS, General Dr. Yakubu GOWON.

As Nigeria’s former military leader between 1966 – 1975, General Dr. Yakubu GOWON is the last living witness to the creation of ECOWAS. He was present with 15 other Heads of State and Government in Lagos during the formation of ECOWAS in May 1975.

General Dr. Yakubu GOWON’s colorful 90th Anniversary Birthday Lecture, held at the main auditorium of the ECOWAS Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, under the theme “Building A Global Nigeria”, was chaired by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Dr. Muhammadu Sa’adu ABUBARKAR III.

The event was attended by high level dignitaries, including H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, the President of the ECOWAS Commission; Nigeria’s President and current ECOWAS Chairman, H.E. Ahmed Bola TINUBU represented by the Secretary to the Federal Government of the Federation, Senator Dr. George AKUME; former President of Nigeria, H.E. General Olusegun OBASANJO, former and serving state governors, senators and staff members of the ECOWAS Commission, among others.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Anniversary Lecture and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Dr. Muhammadu Sa’adu ABUBARKAR III, said Nigeria is fortunate to have a statesman like General Dr. Yakubu GOWON. “General Gowon has exceptional longevity and institutional wisdom. Not many countries are fortunate enough to have such leaders live so long, with full consciousness and insight’. Said the Sultan of Sokoto.

Nigeria’s President and current Chairman of ECOWAS, H.E. Ahmed Bola TINUBU, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Dr. George AKUME, congratulated General Dr. GOWON for his 90th birthday anniversary and described the former Head State as a gentleman extraordinaire who served Nigeria meritoriously.

In his remarks., the former President of Nigeria, General Olusegun OBASANJO, described General Dr. GOWON, as a statesman who deserves to be nationally celebrated while he is still alive.

“This is a national celebration, and you are worthy of being celebrated while you’re still with us. Very few can claim to have witnessed your time in government or the army. But by God’s grace, you have lived long enough for us to honor you today.” said General OBASANJO.

In his goodwill message, Nigeria’s former military President, General Ibrahim BABANGIDA, described General GOWON as a decent man with unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity.

“I will continue to pray for him. The greatest thing he did for this country was to keep us as one. The younger generation should learn from his life story, as he started leading this country at a tender age. They should study his life.’ Said General BABANGIDA.

In the same vein, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele JONATHAN, in his goodwill message described General GOWON as a man of unity whose leadership during Nigeria’s civil war helped in keeping the country united.

Also in his goodwill message, Nigeria’s former Senate President, Dr. Bukola SARAKI, described General GOWON as a humble statesman and father of the nation whose outstanding leadership qualities makes him well deserving to be celebrated.

In remarks, the Chairman of the General Dr. Yakubu GOWON 90th Birthday Celebration National Planning Committee, and Nigeria’s former Minister of Information and National Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, thanked the ECOWAS Commission for wholeheartedly providing the venue and for successfully hosting the event at its Headquarters.

Delivering the 90th Birthday Anniversary Lecture, the President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, said General Gowon’s visionary leadership led to the creation of ECOWAS, bringing together all 16 countries in the region, for economic and political cooperation. The AfDB President also commended ECOWAS for its commitment towards the actualization of the Lagos-Abidjan Highway Project.

Dr. Adesina said, “Of significant note, the African Development Bank has provided $12.6 million to the ECOWAS Commission to support a feasibility study for the Lagos to Abidjan corridor highway. As a bank, we and other institutions will help mobilize $15 billion financing for the corridor, which carries over 80% of trade in the region. When completed, Lagos to Abidjan corridor highway will enhance transport connections from Nigeria into the rest of the West Africa region, with one stop border posts to facilitate intra- regional trade.”

In his parting remarks at the end of the Anniversary Lecture, General Dr. Yakubu GOWON expressed his appreciation to H.E. Omar Alieu TOURAY for successfully hosting the Birthday Anniversary Lecture at the Commission’s Headquarters and commended the ECOWAS Commission’s President for his efforts and commitment towards ensuring the unity of the Community.

“I want to specially thank the President of ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, for freely giving us the use of the Commission’s facilities for my 90th Anniversary Lecture, and also for his efforts and commitment in ensuring the unity of ECOWAS” General GOWON said.

Other highlights of the General Dr. Yakubu Gowon’s 90th Birthday Anniversary Lecture included cultural dances and displays from various troupes including the cultural troupe of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), which was established on 22 May 1973, during General Dr. Yakubu GOWON’s tenure as Nigeria’s military Head of State.