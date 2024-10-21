2nd Joint Assessment Mission of The International Moral Guarantors on the Implementation of the ‘‘Agreement for National Unity’’ Signed Between the Government of Sierra Leone and the All Peoples Congress (APC) Party

21 Oct, 2024

The International Moral Guarantors on the implementation of the ‘‘Agreement for National Unity’’ signed between the Government of Sierra Leone and the All Peoples Congress (APC) party on 18 October 2023 undertook a second assessment mission to Sierra Leone from 14 to 18 October 2024 to monitor progress in the implementation of the Agreement.

Convened and hosted by the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion (ICPNC) of Sierra Leone, the mission was co-led by H.E. Leonardo Santos Simão, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), and H.E. Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang, former Vice President of the Republic of The Gambia. The Commonwealth deployed Justice (Rtd) Amraphael Mbogholi Msagha, the Secretary-General’s Envoy to Sierra Leone to join the Mission. Technical experts from the ECOWAS Commission and UNOWAS also backstopped the Mission.

The Mission paid a courtesy call on the President of the Republic, H.E. Retired Brigadier (Dr) Julius Maada Bio; and held consultations with the Government of Sierra Leone, the leadership of the APC Party, other political parties, the leadership of the House of Parliament, the judiciary, security agencies, the Elections Commission, the Political Parties Registration Commission, the diplomatic corps and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), among others.

The Mission notes with satisfaction the progress made in the implementation of the Agreement for National Unity and urges the Government of Sierra Leone and the APC Party to join their efforts to resolve all outstanding issues and to accelerate implementation of the recommendations of the Tripartite Committee Report through frequent consultative meetings, information sharing, communication and inclusive decision-making

The Joint Assessment Mission reiterates its call on all political actors, stakeholders, and citizens to redouble their efforts to reinforce trust and promote inclusive dialogue for sustainable peace, unity, and stability in the country.