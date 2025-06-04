ECOWAS hosts second regional preparatory meeting for World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27) in Abuja

04 Jun, 2025

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) successfully convened the second regional preparatory meeting for the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27) from June 2–4, 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria. The three-day session brings together telecommunications experts, regulators, and key stakeholders from ECOWAS Member States to consolidate regional positions and formulate a unified strategy ahead of WRC-27.

The meeting provides a critical platform for Member States to harmonize preliminary views on key WRC-27 agenda items in alignment with the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) and the broader African strategy at the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This collaborative initiative reflects ECOWAS’s commitment to coordinated regional proposals that represent Africa’s shared interests in the global radiocommunication landscape.

In his welcome remarks, Mr. Sédiko Douka, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization, highlighted the importance of regional solidarity and strategic preparation.

“It is only with a voice amplified in unity that we can achieve the outcomes we desire from WRC-27,” he said. “Our experience from WRC-23 has shown that a well-structured preparatory framework is crucial for effective engagement. Finalizing this framework ahead of substantive deliberations on the agenda items of the conference is a key priority.”

Mr. Douka also addressed the urgent need to improve gender balance in radiocommunication activities. Referencing ITU-R’s 2023 resolution on promoting gender equality and inclusion, he noted that only 9% of leadership roles within ECOWAS preparatory groups are currently held by women.

“We must take concrete steps during and beyond this meeting to address this imbalance,” he urged, while recognizing that 24% of industry participants were women and commending their leadership in fostering diversity within the ITU-R network.

Opening the meeting, Engr. Abraham Oshadami, Executive Commissioner for Technical Services at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), emphasized the transformative role of radiocommunications in regional development.

“The decisions we make now will impact the future of spectrum management, broadband deployment, satellite communications, and national security,” he stated. “Let us harmonize our policies, advocate for equitable access to orbital resources, and ensure that our collective interests are strongly represented at the global level.”

Engr. Oshadami encouraged active participation from stakeholders across regulatory, academic, aviation, satellite, and broadcasting sectors to shape outcomes that drive socio-economic progress and deepen regional integration.

At its conclusion, delegates will adopt the ECOWAS Common Preliminary Views (ECOCOPs), which will be submitted to the second Annual Preparatory Meeting of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU-APM27-2), in August 2025.