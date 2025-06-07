ECOWAS supports the republic of Liberia in its bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)

The Republic of Liberia, through its Permanent Mission to the United Nations, officially closed its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the period 2026-2027 on the 27th of May, 2025.

The closing ceremony was attended by the Honourable Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Liberia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, members of the Liberian Parliament, re-representatives of ECOWAS Member States at the United Nations, members of the African Group at the UN, and numerous representatives of the international community.

On behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Alieu Omar Touray, Ambassador Kinza Jawara-Njai, Permanent Observer of ECOWAS to the United Nations, welcomed the alignment of Liberia’s priorities at the Security Council – notably Women, Peace and Security; Youth, Peace and Security; as well as the climate-conflict link with the fundamental objectives of ECOWAS Vision 2050.

President Touray also congratulated Liberia for its leadership and diplomatic mobilisation throughout the campaign. He reaffirmed ECOWAS’s unwavering support for the country’s candidacy, expressing confidence in the role Liberia will play in strengthening West Africa’s voice in the major global bodies dealing with peace and security issues.

Liberia won its seat in a decisive vote held on 3 April 2025 at the United Nations headquarters in New York, garnering massive support with 181 votes well above the required threshold of 128 votes, demonstrating significant international support for its candidacy.