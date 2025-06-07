ECOWAS and European Union strengthen strategic dialogue on regional peace, security and development

On 04th June 2025, in Abuja, Nigeria, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, received in audience the Head of the European Union Delegation (EUD) to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot together with Ms. Agnieszka TORRES DE OLIVEIRA, Political Officer. The meeting focused on deepening ongoing dialogue on regional peace, security and development cooperation.

During the high-level exchange, both parties acknowledged the shared geographical proximity and common strategic interests that have long defined EU-ECOWAS relations. They emphasized the need to adapt their cooperation framework to meet the evolving geopolitical realities of the region.

Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah highlighted key security concerns in the Gulf of Guinea and the Sahel, noting that instability in one part of the region often impacts others. He also reiterated the growing aspiration among African nations to add value to local products, underlining that industrialization must now become a priority for sustainable development.

The Commissioner further addressed issues of irregular migration, stressing the urgency of investing in youth integration and empowerment. “If we do not effectively address the demographic shift, we risk losing our youth to instability and migration. This is a challenge that requires collective action,” he stated.

The EU Ambassador reaffirmed the European Union’s commitment to West Africa, stating, “We cannot allow West Africa to go down the drain. Our basic interest is to have a stable, democratic West Africa.” He underscored the importance of ongoing EU-ECOWAS projects and cooperation in the areas of democratic governance and regional security.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to strategic dialogue and practical cooperation in pursuit of regional stability, economic resilience and the well-being of West African citizens.