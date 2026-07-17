THE 39TH MEETING OF THE ECOWAS ADMINISTRATION AND FINANCE COMMITTEE ENDS IN FREETOWN, REINFORCING COMMITMENT TO STRONGER INSTITUTIONS AND SUSTAINABLE REGIONAL INTEGRATION

15 Jul, 2026

Freetown, Sierra Leone, 15 July 2026 – The 39th Meeting of the ECOWAS Administration and Finance Committee (AFC) concluded today in Freetown, Sierra Leone, with renewed calls for stronger governance, prudent financial management, and improved institutional performance as the Community advances its Vision 2050 agenda and prepares for a new leadership phase

The three-day statutory meeting, which took place from 12 to 14 July 2026, in Freetown, Senegal, brought together members of the Administration and Finance Committee, Heads of ECOWAS Institutions, Commissioners, Resident Representatives, Directors and senior officials from ECOWAS Member States to examine key administrative, financial, budgetary and institutional matters critical to the effective functioning of the Community.

In his farewell remarks, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, underscored the vital role of the AFC in advancing the Community’s regional integration agenda and thanked Committee members for their strong support and collaboration during his tenure.

“This meeting gives me the opportunity to bid farewell to the AFC. On behalf of the outgoing Management of the ECOWAS Commission, I sincerely thank AFC members for the support, collaboration, and confidence they have shown us over the years. I am especially grateful for your support during the difficult moments our Community has faced.”

“We assumed office at a very difficult and challenging moment for our Community. Our mandate was demanding, but it gave us the privilege of serving more than 400 million ECOWAS citizens. Although I am leaving office as President of the ECOWAS Commission, I will always remain a citizen of ECOWAS.”

Delivering the opening remarks, the Vice-President of the Commission, H.E. Mrs. Damtien. L. TCHINTCHIBIDJA, expressed appreciation to the Government and people of Sierra Leone for hosting the meeting and commended H.E. President Julius Maada Bio, Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, for his leadership and steadfast support to the Community. She said the meeting provided an important opportunity to review the Commission’s 2026 mid-year performance, assess progress made over the outgoing Management’s four-year mandate and provide strategic guidance as preparations begin for the transition to a new Management Team.

She also stressed the need to strengthen the Community Levy as ECOWAS’ main source of financing, noting that the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger has reduced the Community’s resources and underscored the importance of sustainable financing mechanisms and stronger solidarity among Member States.

“Our Management Team has always believed that the Community Levy is the best source of funding for our development programmes and projects. In this regard, throughout our term in office, we have consistently lobbied Member States to enable us to recover arrears and mobilise resources in order to ensure the long-term viability of our Community Institutions.” She said.

Declaring the meeting open, the Chair of the Administration and Finance Committee, Mr Komba MOMOH, described it as timely, as ECOWAS marks its 51st anniversary and reflects on its achievements while charting a path towards a more integrated, peaceful, prosperous and people-centred West Africa. He highlighted the AFC’s strategic role in promoting sound financial management, transparency and accountability across ECOWAS institutions, noting that the Committee’s deliberations would help shape the efficiency and sustainability of the Community’s operations.

“The Administration and Finance Committee occupies a central place in ECOWAS’ institutional architecture. Its work directly contributes to strengthening the credibility, effectiveness and sustainability of Community interventions,” he said.

Also addressing participants, the Commissioner for Internal Services, Dr. Habibu Yaya BAPPAH, described the AFC as one of ECOWAS’ most dynamic statutory committees, whose oversight of human resources, finance, planning, budgeting and monitoring has been instrumental in strengthening institutional performance across the Community.

He noted that the meeting comes at a defining moment as ECOWAS prepares for a management transition following four years of significant institutional reforms, including the operationalisation of the Commission’s new organisational structure, implementation of Vision 2050, modernisation of financial and human resource regulations and deployment of key institutional management systems.

The 39th Ordinary Meeting of the Administration and Finance Committee closed after considering reports and memoranda on budget execution, financial management, human resources, institutional performance and other strategic issues aimed at strengthening the effectiveness, accountability and long-term sustainability of ECOWAS institutions.

The meeting’s recommendations will be submitted to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for consideration and are expected to support the Community’s regional integration agenda while contributing to a more resilient, efficient and people-centred ECOWAS.