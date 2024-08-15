ECOWAS Holds a Training Workshop for Stakeholders in the Energy Sector, on the Computerised Energy Information System in Togo

15 Aug, 2024

As part of the ongoing development of the Energy sector in West Africa, the ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Energy and Mines from the Department of Infrastructure, Energy and Digitisation, has began a four day training 12th to 15th August 2024, in Lome – Togo to present the functionalities of the tools in the ECOWAS Energy Information System (EIS-ECOWAS), in preparedness for the official launch of the Togo Computerised Energy Information System (SIE-Togo), at the end of the workshop on the 16th of August, 2024.

The workshop aims to familiarize the Togolese energy stakeholders and Togolese ministry charge of Energy and Mines with the computerised data collection tool. This tool is expected to strengthen Togo’s National Energy Information System (SIE-Togo), by dematerialise data collection, reduce input errors and eliminate data loss, improve data quality and energy planning, and improve the speed with which national statistics are published.