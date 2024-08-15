ECOWAS Field Mission Advances Accountability and Strengthens Communi-ty Support on Day 3 in The Gambia

On the third day of the ECOWAS Field Monitoring and Evaluation Mission in The Gambia, the delegation visited the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) where cash transfer was being conducted to further assess the ongoing humanitarian efforts following the 2022 flood disaster. The delegation, which included key representatives from ECOWAS, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), the National Nutrition Agency (NaNA), and Catholic Relief Services (CRS), engaged with local officials and community leaders to evaluate the distribution and impact of the aid provided.

The Deputy Mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Binta Janneh Jallow, welcomed the delegation, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between local governments and international bodies like ECOWAS. She stated, “This support is crucial for our communities, particularly those severely affected by the floods. We are grateful for ECOWAS’s continued commitment to assisting our people and ensuring that the aid reaches those most in need.”

During the visit, the delegation received detailed updates on the implementation of cash transfers, with the Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency, Mr Sana Dahaba, outlining the progress of disbursements to 2,650 households across the country, 661 of which are within the KMC. Each household is receiving 3,000 Gambian Dalasis per month over three months (August to October), totaling 9,000 Dalasis per household. This support aims to alleviate the immediate needs of those impacted by the floods.

The delegation also discussed the selection criteria for beneficiaries, focusing on the most vulnerable groups, including female-headed households and families with members living with disabilities. The transparent and efficient distribution process was praised by the local community, who noted that it has helped to avoid conflicts and ensured that aid reaches those who need it most.

The Municipal Disaster Coordinator for Kanifing Municipal Council, Mr Ngagne Jeng added, “The collaboration with ECOWAS and our local partners has been instrumental in addressing the needs of our residents. This visit reaffirms the importance of such partnerships in ensuring that our communities can recover and rebuild effectively.”

The ECOWAS delegation will continue its mission with further community visits to assess the impact of the aid and gather additional insights to inform future strategies.