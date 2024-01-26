image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS HIGH LEVEL HUMANITARIAN MISSION DELIVERS HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE TO VICTIMS OF DISASTERS IN THE REPUBLIC OF GUINEA

26 Jan, 2024

An ECOWAS High Level mission arrived in Conakry, the Republic of Guinea on Sunday, 14th January 2024 to deliver humanitarian assistance to victims of the recent fuel dump explosion which resulted in loss of lives, injuries, damage to properties and forced displacement of residents of parts of Conakry, the capital city.

On 19th December 2023, the residents of Kaloum Quarters in the Capital city woke up to a massive explosion from the major fuel dump in the city resulting in loss of lives, injuries damage to properties, forced displacement and eventual loss of livelihood for the residents of the affected zone in Conakry.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency, Dr Alieu Omar Touray responded to the devastation by approving a high-level mission led by the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Professor Fatou Sow Sarr. The Mission included the Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs, the Director of Administration and General Services, the Executive Assistant to the Commissioner and a technical officer from the Directorate of Humanitarian and Social Affairs. During the 4 days mission, the team, supported by the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea, met high level representatives of the Government.

The ECOWAS High level mission delivered a condolence and solidarity message to the Government and People of the Republic of Guinea and reaffirmed the ECOWAS Commission’s commitment to accompany the Government of Guinea in its efforts to build community resilience to disasters and catastrophic events.   Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr recalled the historical linkage of Guinea to not only the West Africa region but the entire Africa at large and expressed the value ECOWAS accords to this relationship. The Commissioner then announced the donation of humanitarian relief materials including food, medication, emergency shelter among others to the tune of  One Hundred Thousand United States Dollars ($100,000) by the ECOWAS Commission.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Guineans Abroad, His Excellency Dr. Morissanda Kouyate received the ECOWAS message on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Guinea. The Minister recognised the importance of ECOWAS to the region and acknowledged the need to continue to belong to this important organisation which is a fulcrum to the overall development and integration of West Africa as a subset to the African continent.

The ECOWAS High Level mission used the occasion to conclude the signing of the Agreement between the ECOWAS Commission, the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Decentralization and the Agency for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs of the Republic of Guinea for the sum of $499,930 to support recovery and resilience building for those impacted by natural disasters such as flooding. The agreement was endorsed by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation of the Republic of Guinea on behalf of the Government. This was followed with a visit by the ECOWAS delegation to the Situation Room of the Agency where the Director of the Agency, Mr Lancei Toure briefed on the structure and operations of the Agency as well as the humanitarian and disaster situation in the Country.

On the 17th of January 2024, the ECOWAS Head of Delegation – Prof. Fatou Sow Sarr accompanied by the ECOWAS Resident Representative to Guinea had an audience with the Prime Minister Dr Bernard Gomou. In addition, a meeting was held with the Minister for the Promotion of Women, Her Excellency, Nannette Conte at the side-lines of the mission.

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

regan cbd gummies miranda lambert weight loss gummies melter gummies power cbd gummies scam total health keto gummies reviews keto luxe reviews shark tank weight loss gummies truth cbd buypower brands anatomy one cbd gummies regen cbd gummies penis enlargement keto blast gummies regan cbd gummies natural bliss cbd gummies for ed patty presba weight loss keto acv gummies para que sirve total health keto gummies reviews miracle root gummies luke regen cbd gummies ace keto acv gummies reviews ace keto acv gummies reviews truth cbd joy reid weight loss gummies well slim gummies nova optimal keto acv gummies reviews oprah keto luxe gummies best time to take keto gummies men s health life cbd gummies luxe keto acv gummies best keto gummies for diabetics power cbd gummies scam biogen keto acv gummies reviews acv keto gummies side effects lifetime keto acv gummies reviews keto acv luxe gummies dna slim reviews oprah gummies biopure keto gummies reviews cbd gummies for sleep 24mg melatonin keto acv luxe gummies reviews lifetime keto acv gummies keto gummies dr juan dr juan rivera gummies is profast keto gummies legit impact keto acv gummies reviews trisha yearwood weight loss gummies keto acv luxe gummies reviews luxe keto acv gummies reviews truly keto gummies true form keto gummies luxe keto acv gummies reviews go keto acv keto acv gummies para que sirve keto acv luxe reviews reviews on royal keto gummies biolife cbd gummies reviews for ed gummies on shark tank keonicbd elon musk dementia santo remedio de juan ashwagandha dr juan are keto gummies fda approved are keto gummies fda approved does pro burn keto work winfrey gummies trisha yearwood gummy bears trisha yearwood gummy bears try leaf cbd gummies kaley cuoco weight loss gummy golo gummy blair regen ed gummies amazon oprah winfrey heart problems walmart keto gummies trisha yearwood s weight loss gummies can you take keto gummies at night juan rivera young keto blast gummies reviews can i take cbd gummies on a plane where to buy anatomy one cbd gummies flying monkey thc gummies divinity labs cbd gummies reviews bio science keto acv gummy xtremefit keto acv gummies weight loss lou from bunk d keto doctor juan keto doctor juan biogen keto acv gummies biolife keto acv gummies reviews biolife keto acv gummies reviews keto calcium trimax keto gummies dr oz dr phil xtreme fit keto blue ed gummies trisha yearwood official website does speedy keto acv gummies work ketology keto acv by nucentix labs moonwlkr delta 8 cbd gummies can cbd gummies help adhd

royal keto gummies reviews bio pure keto gummies biopure keto gummies reviews luxe keto acv gummies reviews lifetime keto acv gummies reviews ketology gummies scam bioscience keto gummies reviews lifetime keto acv gummies reviews dr juan rivera gummies ketology keto gummies scam biopure keto gummies slim candy keto gummies reviews shark tank keto gummies pro burn keto acv gummies reviews keto ozempic gummies bio pure keto gummies tru bio keto gummies scam ketology keto gummies scam true form keto acv gummies luxe keto acv gummies reviews biopure keto gummies kaley cuoco diet gummies slim dna keto acv gummies reviews biopure keto gummies reviews keto acv gummies shark tank luxe keto acv gummies luxe keto acv gummies reviews miracle root gummies biolyfe keto gummies dr oz weight loss gummies slim dna keto acv gummies keto blast gummies crossfire keto gummies sure slim keto gummies royal keto gummies reviews lifeline keto acv gummies true form keto acv gummies biolyfe keto gummies reviews kim gravel weight loss gummies oprah gummies shark tank shark tank weight loss gummies true form keto gummies pro burn keto gummies pro burn keto gummies bio science keto gummies reviews keto ozempic gummies keto gummies shark tank tru bio keto gummies scam luxe keto acv gummies reviews lifetime keto acv gummies reviews ace keto acv gummies reviews real vita gummies doctor juan rivera gummies shark tank weight loss gummies official website super health keto acv gummies oprah gummies true form keto gummies reviews tru bio keto gummies reviews slim zone gummies royal keto gummies biolyfe keto gummies life boost keto acv gummies keto acv gummies shark tank super health keto gummies slim candy keto gummies biolife keto gummies keto luxe gummies reviews slim dna keto gummies bioscience keto gummies tru bio keto gummies profast keto acv gummies reviews slim dna keto acv gummies luxe keto acv gummies lifeline keto acv gummies optimal keto acv gummies ace keto acv gummies divinity labs keto gummies reviews ketology gummies scam purekana keto gummies shark tank keto gummies max ketosis keto acv gummies dr juan rivera gummies sure slim keto gummies keto ozempic gummies luxe keto acv gummies biolyfe keto gummies reviews oprah keto gummies best time to take keto acv gummies weight loss gummies shark tank oprah weight loss gummies shark tank keto acv gummies ace keto acv gummies reviews true formketo gummies keto acv gummies side effects ketology keto gummies shark tank ntx keto gummies ntx keto gummies acv first formula keto gummies lifetime keto acv gummies scam dr oz weight loss gummies

why-black-men-have-bigger-lGe-penis home-remedies-to-make-nvv-your-dick-bigger proper-gNC-cbd-gummies-penis-enlargement cbd-male-enhancement-nBU-gummies do-Qky-black-guys-have-bigger-dicks-than-white-guys biolife-cbd-gummies-ZRr-for-penile-growth spectrum-cbd-gummies-for-male-xIi-enhancement the-growth-matrix-KNc-penis-exercise are-there-SiC-any-natural-ways-to-increase-penis-size cbd-gummies-for-Vq-ed-at-cvs penis-growth-vKP-matrix-free beast-male-enhancement-pill-EXY-review dr-oz-cbd-gummies-QMQ-website vitamins-that-make-your-dick-bigger-pxO dr-Xvf-oz-ed-gummies-cbd natural-ways-to-increase-your-penis-HzP-size dr-oz-approved-male-enhancement-eLY-pills aww-blue-cbd-gummies-for-ed honey-bae-male-enhancement-FYs-supplement-reviews peak-power-cbd-gummies-dr-juan-rivera-Ezv cbd-gummies-TvB-50-mg XWl-growth-matrix-penis-growth things-to-do-to-get-a-cOn-bigger-penis ZLs-strongest-cbd-gummies-for-ed the-UEf-growth-matrix-for-your-penis can-drinking-pfP-apple-juice-increase-your-penis-size dr-oz-cbd-PkY-gummy nature-boost-cbd-fhK-gummies-for-ed food-that-increase-penis-size-rwp foods-good-for-penis-growth-lXs cbd-gummies-work-GrB-for-erectile-dysfunction cbd-gummies-xQL-doctor-juan-rivera black-seed-oil-penis-growth-HEd cbd-gummies-for-ed-videos-FKr how-to-make-the-head-of-your-xRr-penis-bigger pilladas-en-gVa-la-calle-sexo-por-dinero ways-to-get-KlP-your-dick-bigger rejuvenate-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction-rQJ vigorliterx-male-enhancement-cbd-gummies-GFZ what-are-the-best-cbd-gummies-for-eYx-ed are-black-xWM-penis-bigger do-power-cbd-gummies-KWR-work do-choice-xA-cbd-gummies-really-work-for-ed cbd-gummies-for-ed-do-they-UbL-work is-it-possible-to-make-your-Elo-penis-bigger-naturally the-growth-matrix-penis-kDM-enlargement dr-patla-QAS-ice-weight-loss power-cbd-gummies-FUl-pure-organic-hemp-extract male-enhancement-bigger-penies cbd-gummies-for-rTR-sexual-dysfunction-for-men how-to-make-dQx-your-penis-bigger-with-drinks tips-LZ-to-get-a-bigger-dick Dtb-herbs-for-penis-growth natural-penis-PHB-growth-methods LIv-cbd-gummies-dr-jennifer-ashton PEE-natures-boost-cbd-gummies-for-ed power-cbd-gummies-pure-organic-avY-hemp-extract-300mg green-ape-DQT-cbd-gummies-review gM-vitamins-for-a-bigger-penis pure-kana-PpJ-premium-cbd-gummies-review how-do-i-make-my-penis-ezP-grow-bigger miracle-seed-for-weight-loss-YvQ increase-uPS-penis-size do-black-hkH-guys-actually-have-bigger-dicks cbd-gummies-for-ed-kWd-review cbd-gummies-anv-can-improve-erectile-dysfunction how-to-make-dick-look-Qcd-bigger-in-pictures JcP-natural-herbs-for-penis-growth apps-to-make-your-KoM-dick-look-bigger UtT-penis-hole-getting-bigger do-cbd-gummies-make-IDa-your-penis-bigger reviews-of-QgZ-pure-kana-cbd-gummies penis-enlargement-pill-side-effects-mlQ vitality-cbd-gummies-cbc-for-ed-reviews cbd-gummies-RDw-for-ed-on-amazon fFN-peak-power-cbd-gummies-review cbd-gummies-male-enhancement-Zn-reviews honey-bee-male-YBK-enhancement-supplement cbd-gummies-dr-jennifer-Ypf-ashton wellness-farms-dOq-cbd-gummies jack-d-EtN-sexual-enhancement-pill biolife-Sfq-cbd-gummies-reviews-for-ed pussy-cat-sex-NpG-pill shark-tank-cbd-AOw-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction ZMX-what-can-you-do-to-make-your-penis-bigger natural-ways-to-RKp-make-penis-bigger does-uYh-honey-make-your-penis-bigger how-to-sio-make-your-penis-naturally-bigger animale-cbd-male-enhancement-YSR-gummies amazon-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-Gho-dysfunction green-spectrum-sPI-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction why-do-black-guys-lxH-have-bigger-dicks-than-white-guys natural-way-to-get-bigger-auH-penis how-to-increase-penis-size-at-vuH-home is-there-a-real-ccJ-way-to-get-a-bigger-penis vitamins-that-help-with-Emv-penis-growth cbd-Bgj-gummies-make-your-dick-bigger does-black-seed-xHt-oil-make-your-peni-bigger biolyfe-cbd-gummies-erectile-dysfunction-CAQ make-my-dick-bigger-HCi

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS