ECOWAS AND SPAIN FOSTER STRONGER COLLABORATIONS AS PRESI-DENT TOURAY MEETS WITH SPANISH AMBASSADOR

26 Jan, 2024

H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, the President of the ECOWAS Commission received the Ambassador of Spain, H.E. Juan Sell, and Mr. Santiago Or-meno Garcia, the newly appointed Head of Spanish Cooperation in Nigeria and ECOWAS. This follow-up meeting, held on January 25, 2024, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria.

Their discussions, focused on crucial topics aimed at fostering stronger relations. Key highlights include the exploration of innovative strategies for cooperation, the follow-up on the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) outlining impactful programs for 2024, and the pursuit of funding to support these initiatives.

Beyond the formal agenda, the leaders engaged in conversations regarding partnership programs, Spanish language classes, cultural exchanges, and the significant role of EU funding in Africa. President Touray emphasized on the importance of institutional governance in addressing security challenges resonated throughout the meeting, reinforcing the dedication to regional stability.