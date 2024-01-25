image
THE RESIDENT REPRESENTATIVE OF ECOWAS IN MALI MEETS WITH STUDENTS OF THE HIGHER INSTITUTE OF LEGAL AND SOCIAL SCIENCES OF PRAIA  

25 Jan, 2024

On January 19, 2023, the Resident Representative of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in Mali, His Excellency Màrio Gomes Fernandes, held a conference at the Higher Institute of Legal and Social Sciences of Praia (Cape Verde) on the theme: ECOWAS: creation, function, governance, and its role in the West African sub-region.

 

As part of the dynamic of ownership by the populations, His Excellency Mr. Màrio Gomes Fernandes, while visiting his home country, took the opportunity to inform his audience about the achievements of the Organization from its inception to the present, the challenges it faces, and future prospects.

 

The participants (personalities, teachers, students, etc.) who came in large numbers praised this framework which, according to them, allowed them to better understand the Organization and the progress made, notably the free movement of people and goods, initiatives undertaken in the context of peace and stability, and the promotion of democracy and good governance.

 

At the end of this conference, His Excellency Mr. Màrio Gomes Fernandes expressed his gratitude to his interlocutors and called on them to maintain the momentum to make ECOWAS an ideal serving all the communities of the region.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

—————FIN—————–

