ECOWAS COMMISSION PRESIDENT AND SWISS AMBASSADOR DISCUSS CRUCIAL REGIONAL ISSUES, FOCUS ON NIGER’S POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

25 Jan, 2024

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, engaged in a diplomatic dialogue with H.E. Nicolas Herbert Lang, the Ambassador of Switzerland, on January 17, 2024, at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja. The convened meeting offered a significant occasion for a comprehensive dialogue, specifically concerning the political landscape of Niger.

During the discussions, President Touray addressed key issues on the ECOWAS agenda, such as the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. The president expressed gratitude for Switzerland’s role in facilitating dialogue and fostering diplomatic solutions. He emphasized that, in line with its principles, ECOWAS seeks diplomatic solutions rather than interfering in member states’ internal affairs.

E Nicolas Herbert Lang, Swiss Ambassador, addressed the topic of political transition in Niger, including the transition timeline, the regional alliance, leadership, and personal growth, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic strategies in managing sanctions during political transitions. The discussion broadened to include West African partnerships, financial sanctions, and the presidential position, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic solutions in these areas.

Both leaders acknowledged the shared responsibility to contribute positively to resolving challenges in the region.

—————END—————–