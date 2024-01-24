image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS Commission and the European Union Commission Re-inforce Relationship through a Structured Dialogue on Conflict Prevention and Peace Mediation

24 Jan, 2024

Within the context of a shared commitment to deepening regional and international peace and security partnerships, the ECOWAS Commission and the European Union Commission are holding the first edition of a Structured Dialogue on Conflict Prevention and Peace Mediation in Brussels, Belgium, on January    23, 2024.

The 2-day technical meeting is a follow-up to the ECOWAS-EU Senior Officials Meeting, and the 23rd ECOWAS-EU Ministerial Dialogue held in Brussels, Belgium in January and February 2023 respectively, during which both organizations reiterated their commitment to strengthening regional and international peace and security cooperation in the spirit of equitable partnerships with a view to providing effective and sustainable solutions to political, security,

security, economic, humanitarian, and environmental challenges.

The meeting offers both organisations the opportunity to share experiences and lessons learned in conflict prevention, early warning and peace mediation efforts. It also serves as a platform for brainstorming and identifying concrete programmes to be jointly implemented, including a way forward for an enhanced regional and international peace and security, taking into account, shared principles of complementarity and effective coordination of interventions.

The ECOWAS delegation is led by Ambassador (Dr.) Abdel-Fatau MUSAH, Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, with the participation of Ambassador (Dr.) Hemou Jonas, ECOWAS Permanent Representative to Brussels and other technical staff of the Commission. The Commissioner will use the opportunity to hold bilateral engagements with relevant political stakeholders of the European External Action Services

 

 

 

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

regan cbd gummies miranda lambert weight loss gummies melter gummies power cbd gummies scam total health keto gummies reviews keto luxe reviews shark tank weight loss gummies truth cbd buypower brands anatomy one cbd gummies regen cbd gummies penis enlargement keto blast gummies regan cbd gummies natural bliss cbd gummies for ed patty presba weight loss keto acv gummies para que sirve total health keto gummies reviews miracle root gummies luke regen cbd gummies ace keto acv gummies reviews ace keto acv gummies reviews truth cbd joy reid weight loss gummies well slim gummies nova optimal keto acv gummies reviews oprah keto luxe gummies best time to take keto gummies men s health life cbd gummies luxe keto acv gummies best keto gummies for diabetics power cbd gummies scam biogen keto acv gummies reviews acv keto gummies side effects lifetime keto acv gummies reviews keto acv luxe gummies dna slim reviews oprah gummies biopure keto gummies reviews cbd gummies for sleep 24mg melatonin keto acv luxe gummies reviews lifetime keto acv gummies keto gummies dr juan dr juan rivera gummies is profast keto gummies legit impact keto acv gummies reviews trisha yearwood weight loss gummies keto acv luxe gummies reviews luxe keto acv gummies reviews truly keto gummies true form keto gummies luxe keto acv gummies reviews go keto acv keto acv gummies para que sirve keto acv luxe reviews reviews on royal keto gummies biolife cbd gummies reviews for ed gummies on shark tank keonicbd elon musk dementia santo remedio de juan ashwagandha dr juan are keto gummies fda approved are keto gummies fda approved does pro burn keto work winfrey gummies trisha yearwood gummy bears trisha yearwood gummy bears try leaf cbd gummies kaley cuoco weight loss gummy golo gummy blair regen ed gummies amazon oprah winfrey heart problems walmart keto gummies trisha yearwood s weight loss gummies can you take keto gummies at night juan rivera young keto blast gummies reviews can i take cbd gummies on a plane where to buy anatomy one cbd gummies flying monkey thc gummies divinity labs cbd gummies reviews bio science keto acv gummy xtremefit keto acv gummies weight loss lou from bunk d keto doctor juan keto doctor juan biogen keto acv gummies biolife keto acv gummies reviews biolife keto acv gummies reviews keto calcium trimax keto gummies dr oz dr phil xtreme fit keto blue ed gummies trisha yearwood official website does speedy keto acv gummies work ketology keto acv by nucentix labs moonwlkr delta 8 cbd gummies can cbd gummies help adhd

royal keto gummies reviews bio pure keto gummies biopure keto gummies reviews luxe keto acv gummies reviews lifetime keto acv gummies reviews ketology gummies scam bioscience keto gummies reviews lifetime keto acv gummies reviews dr juan rivera gummies ketology keto gummies scam biopure keto gummies slim candy keto gummies reviews shark tank keto gummies pro burn keto acv gummies reviews keto ozempic gummies bio pure keto gummies tru bio keto gummies scam ketology keto gummies scam true form keto acv gummies luxe keto acv gummies reviews biopure keto gummies kaley cuoco diet gummies slim dna keto acv gummies reviews biopure keto gummies reviews keto acv gummies shark tank luxe keto acv gummies luxe keto acv gummies reviews miracle root gummies biolyfe keto gummies dr oz weight loss gummies slim dna keto acv gummies keto blast gummies crossfire keto gummies sure slim keto gummies royal keto gummies reviews lifeline keto acv gummies true form keto acv gummies biolyfe keto gummies reviews kim gravel weight loss gummies oprah gummies shark tank shark tank weight loss gummies true form keto gummies pro burn keto gummies pro burn keto gummies bio science keto gummies reviews keto ozempic gummies keto gummies shark tank tru bio keto gummies scam luxe keto acv gummies reviews lifetime keto acv gummies reviews ace keto acv gummies reviews real vita gummies doctor juan rivera gummies shark tank weight loss gummies official website super health keto acv gummies oprah gummies true form keto gummies reviews tru bio keto gummies reviews slim zone gummies royal keto gummies biolyfe keto gummies life boost keto acv gummies keto acv gummies shark tank super health keto gummies slim candy keto gummies biolife keto gummies keto luxe gummies reviews slim dna keto gummies bioscience keto gummies tru bio keto gummies profast keto acv gummies reviews slim dna keto acv gummies luxe keto acv gummies lifeline keto acv gummies optimal keto acv gummies ace keto acv gummies divinity labs keto gummies reviews ketology gummies scam purekana keto gummies shark tank keto gummies max ketosis keto acv gummies dr juan rivera gummies sure slim keto gummies keto ozempic gummies luxe keto acv gummies biolyfe keto gummies reviews oprah keto gummies best time to take keto acv gummies weight loss gummies shark tank oprah weight loss gummies shark tank keto acv gummies ace keto acv gummies reviews true formketo gummies keto acv gummies side effects ketology keto gummies shark tank ntx keto gummies ntx keto gummies acv first formula keto gummies lifetime keto acv gummies scam dr oz weight loss gummies

why-black-men-have-bigger-lGe-penis home-remedies-to-make-nvv-your-dick-bigger proper-gNC-cbd-gummies-penis-enlargement cbd-male-enhancement-nBU-gummies do-Qky-black-guys-have-bigger-dicks-than-white-guys biolife-cbd-gummies-ZRr-for-penile-growth spectrum-cbd-gummies-for-male-xIi-enhancement the-growth-matrix-KNc-penis-exercise are-there-SiC-any-natural-ways-to-increase-penis-size cbd-gummies-for-Vq-ed-at-cvs penis-growth-vKP-matrix-free beast-male-enhancement-pill-EXY-review dr-oz-cbd-gummies-QMQ-website vitamins-that-make-your-dick-bigger-pxO dr-Xvf-oz-ed-gummies-cbd natural-ways-to-increase-your-penis-HzP-size dr-oz-approved-male-enhancement-eLY-pills aww-blue-cbd-gummies-for-ed honey-bae-male-enhancement-FYs-supplement-reviews peak-power-cbd-gummies-dr-juan-rivera-Ezv cbd-gummies-TvB-50-mg XWl-growth-matrix-penis-growth things-to-do-to-get-a-cOn-bigger-penis ZLs-strongest-cbd-gummies-for-ed the-UEf-growth-matrix-for-your-penis can-drinking-pfP-apple-juice-increase-your-penis-size dr-oz-cbd-PkY-gummy nature-boost-cbd-fhK-gummies-for-ed food-that-increase-penis-size-rwp foods-good-for-penis-growth-lXs cbd-gummies-work-GrB-for-erectile-dysfunction cbd-gummies-xQL-doctor-juan-rivera black-seed-oil-penis-growth-HEd cbd-gummies-for-ed-videos-FKr how-to-make-the-head-of-your-xRr-penis-bigger pilladas-en-gVa-la-calle-sexo-por-dinero ways-to-get-KlP-your-dick-bigger rejuvenate-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction-rQJ vigorliterx-male-enhancement-cbd-gummies-GFZ what-are-the-best-cbd-gummies-for-eYx-ed are-black-xWM-penis-bigger do-power-cbd-gummies-KWR-work do-choice-xA-cbd-gummies-really-work-for-ed cbd-gummies-for-ed-do-they-UbL-work is-it-possible-to-make-your-Elo-penis-bigger-naturally the-growth-matrix-penis-kDM-enlargement dr-patla-QAS-ice-weight-loss power-cbd-gummies-FUl-pure-organic-hemp-extract male-enhancement-bigger-penies cbd-gummies-for-rTR-sexual-dysfunction-for-men how-to-make-dQx-your-penis-bigger-with-drinks tips-LZ-to-get-a-bigger-dick Dtb-herbs-for-penis-growth natural-penis-PHB-growth-methods LIv-cbd-gummies-dr-jennifer-ashton PEE-natures-boost-cbd-gummies-for-ed power-cbd-gummies-pure-organic-avY-hemp-extract-300mg green-ape-DQT-cbd-gummies-review gM-vitamins-for-a-bigger-penis pure-kana-PpJ-premium-cbd-gummies-review how-do-i-make-my-penis-ezP-grow-bigger miracle-seed-for-weight-loss-YvQ increase-uPS-penis-size do-black-hkH-guys-actually-have-bigger-dicks cbd-gummies-for-ed-kWd-review cbd-gummies-anv-can-improve-erectile-dysfunction how-to-make-dick-look-Qcd-bigger-in-pictures JcP-natural-herbs-for-penis-growth apps-to-make-your-KoM-dick-look-bigger UtT-penis-hole-getting-bigger do-cbd-gummies-make-IDa-your-penis-bigger reviews-of-QgZ-pure-kana-cbd-gummies penis-enlargement-pill-side-effects-mlQ vitality-cbd-gummies-cbc-for-ed-reviews cbd-gummies-RDw-for-ed-on-amazon fFN-peak-power-cbd-gummies-review cbd-gummies-male-enhancement-Zn-reviews honey-bee-male-YBK-enhancement-supplement cbd-gummies-dr-jennifer-Ypf-ashton wellness-farms-dOq-cbd-gummies jack-d-EtN-sexual-enhancement-pill biolife-Sfq-cbd-gummies-reviews-for-ed pussy-cat-sex-NpG-pill shark-tank-cbd-AOw-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction ZMX-what-can-you-do-to-make-your-penis-bigger natural-ways-to-RKp-make-penis-bigger does-uYh-honey-make-your-penis-bigger how-to-sio-make-your-penis-naturally-bigger animale-cbd-male-enhancement-YSR-gummies amazon-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-Gho-dysfunction green-spectrum-sPI-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction why-do-black-guys-lxH-have-bigger-dicks-than-white-guys natural-way-to-get-bigger-auH-penis how-to-increase-penis-size-at-vuH-home is-there-a-real-ccJ-way-to-get-a-bigger-penis vitamins-that-help-with-Emv-penis-growth cbd-Bgj-gummies-make-your-dick-bigger does-black-seed-xHt-oil-make-your-peni-bigger biolyfe-cbd-gummies-erectile-dysfunction-CAQ make-my-dick-bigger-HCi

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS