ECOWAS COMMISSION PRESIDENT ENGAGES IN DIPLOMATIC DIALOGUE WITH GERMAN FOREIGN OFFICE DELEGATION

20 Jan, 2024

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, welcomed a high-level delegation from the German Federal Foreign Office led by Mr. Holgar Leukert, Head of Unit, Political Affairs, Ministry of Defence. The meeting, held on January 16, 2024, at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, aimed at fortifying diplomatic relations, fostering collaboration in political affairs, and addressing regional challenges.

The German delegation, headed by Mr Holgar Leukert, included H.E. Annett Gunther, Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria & ECOWAS, Dr Christian Buck, Director General for Political Affairs, German Federal Foreign Office, Mr Mathias Dold, Political Officer, German Embassy, and Lisa Apitz, Political Officer, German Embassy.

President Touray expressed his appreciation for the visit and emphasised the strong partnership between Germany and ECOWAS. He highlighted the importance of German support in key areas such as maritime security, regional integration, peacekeeping operations, and democratic governance, in line with the ECOWAS agenda.

During the discussion, Mr. Holgar Leukert presented a comprehensive framework for achieving peace and security, drawing on Germany’s expertise in addressing complex economic and development issues. He reaffirmed the Republic of Germany’s unwavering commitment to promoting mutual interests.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing a shared commitment to sustained dialogue and collaborative initiatives.