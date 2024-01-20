image
ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
Новости Новости Беларусь Любовь и семья Общество Люди и события Красота и здоровье Дети Диета Кулинария Полезные советы Шоу-бизнес Огород Гороскопы Авто Интерьер Домашние животные Технологии Идеи для творчества на каждый день

Press Releases

image

ECOWAS COMMISSION PRESIDENT ENGAGES IN DIPLOMATIC DIALOGUE WITH GERMAN FOREIGN OFFICE DELEGATION

20 Jan, 2024

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, His Excellency Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, welcomed a high-level delegation from the German Federal Foreign Office led by Mr. Holgar Leukert, Head of Unit, Political Affairs, Ministry of Defence. The meeting, held on January 16, 2024, at the ECOWAS headquarters in Abuja, aimed at fortifying diplomatic relations, fostering collaboration in political affairs, and addressing regional challenges.

The German delegation, headed by Mr Holgar Leukert, included H.E. Annett Gunther, Ambassador of Germany to Nigeria & ECOWAS, Dr Christian Buck, Director General for Political Affairs, German Federal Foreign Office, Mr Mathias Dold, Political Officer, German Embassy, and Lisa Apitz, Political Officer, German Embassy.

President Touray expressed his appreciation for the visit and emphasised the strong partnership between Germany and ECOWAS. He highlighted the importance of German support in key areas such as maritime security, regional integration, peacekeeping operations, and democratic governance, in line with the ECOWAS agenda.

During the discussion, Mr. Holgar Leukert presented a comprehensive framework for achieving peace and security, drawing on Germany’s expertise in addressing complex economic and development issues. He reaffirmed the Republic of Germany’s unwavering commitment to promoting mutual interests.

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing a shared commitment to sustained dialogue and collaborative initiatives.

image
image
image

Member States

Benin
Burkina Faso
Cabo Verde
Côte d’Ivoire
The Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Guinea Bissau
Liberia
Mali
Niger
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Togo

Contact Us

ADDRESS:
101, YAKUBU GOWON CRESCENT, ASOKORO DISTRICT, P.M.B 401, ABUJA, NIGERIA
EMAIL:
info@ecowas.int

Legal

why-black-men-have-bigger-lGe-penis home-remedies-to-make-nvv-your-dick-bigger proper-gNC-cbd-gummies-penis-enlargement cbd-male-enhancement-nBU-gummies do-Qky-black-guys-have-bigger-dicks-than-white-guys biolife-cbd-gummies-ZRr-for-penile-growth spectrum-cbd-gummies-for-male-xIi-enhancement the-growth-matrix-KNc-penis-exercise are-there-SiC-any-natural-ways-to-increase-penis-size cbd-gummies-for-Vq-ed-at-cvs penis-growth-vKP-matrix-free beast-male-enhancement-pill-EXY-review dr-oz-cbd-gummies-QMQ-website vitamins-that-make-your-dick-bigger-pxO dr-Xvf-oz-ed-gummies-cbd natural-ways-to-increase-your-penis-HzP-size dr-oz-approved-male-enhancement-eLY-pills aww-blue-cbd-gummies-for-ed honey-bae-male-enhancement-FYs-supplement-reviews peak-power-cbd-gummies-dr-juan-rivera-Ezv cbd-gummies-TvB-50-mg XWl-growth-matrix-penis-growth things-to-do-to-get-a-cOn-bigger-penis ZLs-strongest-cbd-gummies-for-ed the-UEf-growth-matrix-for-your-penis can-drinking-pfP-apple-juice-increase-your-penis-size dr-oz-cbd-PkY-gummy nature-boost-cbd-fhK-gummies-for-ed food-that-increase-penis-size-rwp foods-good-for-penis-growth-lXs cbd-gummies-work-GrB-for-erectile-dysfunction cbd-gummies-xQL-doctor-juan-rivera black-seed-oil-penis-growth-HEd cbd-gummies-for-ed-videos-FKr how-to-make-the-head-of-your-xRr-penis-bigger pilladas-en-gVa-la-calle-sexo-por-dinero ways-to-get-KlP-your-dick-bigger rejuvenate-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction-rQJ vigorliterx-male-enhancement-cbd-gummies-GFZ what-are-the-best-cbd-gummies-for-eYx-ed are-black-xWM-penis-bigger do-power-cbd-gummies-KWR-work do-choice-xA-cbd-gummies-really-work-for-ed cbd-gummies-for-ed-do-they-UbL-work is-it-possible-to-make-your-Elo-penis-bigger-naturally the-growth-matrix-penis-kDM-enlargement dr-patla-QAS-ice-weight-loss power-cbd-gummies-FUl-pure-organic-hemp-extract male-enhancement-bigger-penies cbd-gummies-for-rTR-sexual-dysfunction-for-men how-to-make-dQx-your-penis-bigger-with-drinks tips-LZ-to-get-a-bigger-dick Dtb-herbs-for-penis-growth natural-penis-PHB-growth-methods LIv-cbd-gummies-dr-jennifer-ashton PEE-natures-boost-cbd-gummies-for-ed power-cbd-gummies-pure-organic-avY-hemp-extract-300mg green-ape-DQT-cbd-gummies-review gM-vitamins-for-a-bigger-penis pure-kana-PpJ-premium-cbd-gummies-review how-do-i-make-my-penis-ezP-grow-bigger miracle-seed-for-weight-loss-YvQ increase-uPS-penis-size do-black-hkH-guys-actually-have-bigger-dicks cbd-gummies-for-ed-kWd-review cbd-gummies-anv-can-improve-erectile-dysfunction how-to-make-dick-look-Qcd-bigger-in-pictures JcP-natural-herbs-for-penis-growth apps-to-make-your-KoM-dick-look-bigger UtT-penis-hole-getting-bigger do-cbd-gummies-make-IDa-your-penis-bigger reviews-of-QgZ-pure-kana-cbd-gummies penis-enlargement-pill-side-effects-mlQ vitality-cbd-gummies-cbc-for-ed-reviews cbd-gummies-RDw-for-ed-on-amazon fFN-peak-power-cbd-gummies-review cbd-gummies-male-enhancement-Zn-reviews honey-bee-male-YBK-enhancement-supplement cbd-gummies-dr-jennifer-Ypf-ashton wellness-farms-dOq-cbd-gummies jack-d-EtN-sexual-enhancement-pill biolife-Sfq-cbd-gummies-reviews-for-ed pussy-cat-sex-NpG-pill shark-tank-cbd-AOw-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction ZMX-what-can-you-do-to-make-your-penis-bigger natural-ways-to-RKp-make-penis-bigger does-uYh-honey-make-your-penis-bigger how-to-sio-make-your-penis-naturally-bigger animale-cbd-male-enhancement-YSR-gummies amazon-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-Gho-dysfunction green-spectrum-sPI-cbd-gummies-for-erectile-dysfunction why-do-black-guys-lxH-have-bigger-dicks-than-white-guys natural-way-to-get-bigger-auH-penis how-to-increase-penis-size-at-vuH-home is-there-a-real-ccJ-way-to-get-a-bigger-penis vitamins-that-help-with-Emv-penis-growth cbd-Bgj-gummies-make-your-dick-bigger does-black-seed-xHt-oil-make-your-peni-bigger biolyfe-cbd-gummies-erectile-dysfunction-CAQ make-my-dick-bigger-HCi

30 mg cbd gummies for anxiety apetropics cbd gummies near me bay park cbd gummies scam best cbd gummies for body pain best sex pill black rhino ed pills cbd gummies bulk cbd gummies for men cbd gummies male enhancement gas station sex pill japanese ed pills natural ed treatment pills review truth cbd gummies tinnitus and cbd gummies trufarm cbd gummies cost cbd gummies for smoking reviews cbd gummies used for anxiety do taller men have bigger dicks gummies cbd how long does a cbd gummy stay in your urine mayim bialik gummies cbd natures only cbd gummies 300mg on the pill but not sexually active oros cbd gummies tinnitus power cbd gummies cost shop cbd gummies top dawg male enhancement supplement trufarm cbd gummies 500mg uly cbd gummies at walmart walmart male enhancement supplements what is purekana cbd gummies used for where do i buy cbd gummies will testosterone pills help ed active cbd gummies blue erection pill buy purekana cbd gummies cbd gummies buy online usa cbd gummies corpus christi does roman ed pills work extended release male enhancement supplement how to hide cbd gummies in luggage how to make his dick bigger how to naturally get your dick bigger male enhancement pill that works right away over counter erection pills top rated cbd gummies where can i buy regen cbd gummies 4000 mg cbd gummies all natural erection pills biolife cbd gummies for erectile dysfunction canadian ed pills cbd gummies and eliquis cbd gummies and ibuprofen cbd gummies for arthritis in walmart do penis pumps make your dick bigger does steriods make your dick bigger ed pills shark tank how do you make your dick grow bigger long lasting male enhancement pills the best ed pill what can stunt penis growth aesthetic weight loss fibromyalgia weight loss herbal zen weight loss garcinia cambogia gummies hormone pellets and weight loss how does noom weight loss work how many acv gummies per day for weight loss if you lose weight too fast what happens new fda approved weight loss pills ree drummond true form keto gummies slim candy keto gummies side effects stomach shots for weight loss was amarose featured on shark tank weight loss program reviews what pills help you lose weight whats in oprahs gummies where can i buy lifetime keto acv gummies women weight loss program actresses weight loss acv gummies target caffeine for weight loss cecily strong weight loss drinking and weight loss elite keto acv kiss my keto gummies stores nexplanon removal weight loss psychology of weight loss vibez keto gummy weight loss drugs otc

5 day forecast ed pill amaze cbd gummies best cbd gummies for stress anxiety cbd gummy bear dangers of male enhancement pills full spectrum cbd sleep gummies with cbn thc how to take male enhancement pills order cbd gummies from colorado power cbd gummies jorge ramos regan cbd gummies ingredients rejuvenate cbd gummies para que sirve sexual enhancement pills for men smilz cbd gummies 300 mg where can you find cbd gummies apple juice increases penis size best cbd gummies with thc for pain 2023 can hgh make your penis bigger can you get surgery to make your penis bigger cbd gummies carnival cruise high peak cbd gummies for erectile dysfunction male enhancement pills increase size cvs olly sex pill puur cbd gummies 2pk regen cbd gummies for penile growth sexual side effects of birth control pills taking cbd gummies before bed top rated male enhancement supplements vardan male enhancement pills who sells cbd gummies for sleep wicked ed pills best cbd gummies for arthritis and pain bio lyfe cbd gummies reviews cbd gummies for sleep benefits cbd gummies help ed cbd gummies used for anxiety does apple juice make dick bigger fast acting male enhancement pills gnc homeopathic male enhancement pills how to get a bigger penis girth just cbd sleep gummy bears order cbd gummies for pain purple berry cbd gummies cbd gummies bear me do otc ed pills work ed condon the pillar ed pills over the counter laced cbd gummies men s health life cbd gummies nitroxin male enhancement pill nu spectra cbd gummies for ed pills ed plus cbd sleep gummies quintessential health reality cbd gummies strongest male enhancement pill types of cbd gummies vigrx plus male enhancement pills best weight loss strategies best workouts for weight loss bragg s apple cider vinegar pills reviews can metformin be used for weight loss collagen supplements for weight loss diet shot for weight loss fidgetland shark tank update garden of life apple cider vinegar diet gummies go90 keto acv gummies scam goli gummies benefits kava weight loss one shot pure keto oprah s weight now puradrop weight loss semaglutide for weight loss in non diabetics cost watermelon and weight loss weight loss meme positive weight loss per month weight loss supplements for men when should i take acv gummies food combinations for weight loss loss of weight and diarrhea new injection for weight loss online weight loss doctors who prescribe phentermine oprah fat loss gummies oprah s weight loss gummies legit slimming gummies nebenwirkungen vinegar pills for weight loss vitamin for weight loss what are the shark tank weight loss gummies 2 month weight loss transformation apple cider chewable gummies bob huggins weight loss does divinity labs keto gummies work how to go on a keto diet how to lose weight fast in 2 weeks 10 kg is popcorn bad for weight loss let s keto gummies australia reviews oatmeal good for weight loss peanut butter banana smoothie weight loss shark tank weight loss gummies st acv gummies reviews victoza dosing for weight loss weight loss beanie feldstein weight loss gummies do they really work weight loss suit

Departments

Social Media

Useful Links

This site is managed by the Directorate of Communication, ECOWAS Commission

Copyright © ECOWAS