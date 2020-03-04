Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > ECOWAS Experts Begin Process of Validating Empirical Survey on Substance Abuse.....


Events

Events
News

News
ECOWAS Experts Begin Process of Validating Empirical Survey on Substance Abuse
Professor Obot (L) and Mr Amankwaah (R) during the opening of the Workshop

Abuja, March 3rd 2020. Experts from Member States of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other officials have begun the validation of empirical survey on substance abuse, treatment and rehabilitation facilities.
This activity is being carried out through a Two-Day validation Workshop which commenced on the 3rd of March 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Workshop is meant to assess the nature and extent of substance abuse treatment services provided in ECOIWAS Member States, determine and evaluate the various treatment approaches and create a regional directory of substance abuse treatment facilities, among others.

Group photograph

Welcoming participants to the Workshop, on behalf of the ECOWAS Commissionâ€™s Director, Humanitarian and Social Affairs, the Principal Programme officer, Law enforcement (Drug) Mr. Daniel Amankwaah emphasised the importance of treating the management of substance abuse and after effects with more gravitas, looking beyond the mere criminal aspects of drug abuse and peddling to include also, the health dimensions.

Calling for a holistic approach to the management of substance abuse, he drew attention to spill over situations where drug couriers and peddlers who are prevented from crossing borders with their substances end up selling their illicit wares to the local population by creating domestic markets.

Also speaking in support of the on-going restitution efforts following the launch of the West African Epidemiology Network on Drug Use (WENDU) report, Professor Isidore Obot urged participants to go back to their countries to strengthen the endeavours in the areas of treatment, rehabilitation and other related measures put in place to deal with identified challenges.

Following the general overview of the Workshop targets given by Dr. Olubusayo Akinola, the experts reviewed the implementation of the ECOWAS political declaration and regional action plan, strides, challenges and lessons learnt.

The Workshop will also feature presentations of country situations and on new developments, trends as well as the ECOWAS initiatives on three pilot support (to the treatment and rehabilitation facilities) in Sierra Leone, The Gambia and Togo.
Participants are expected to adopt the survey report on treatment and rehabilitation facilities in ECOWAS Member States.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Invitation to Tender for the Supply & Delivery of it Hardware and Software to the ECOWAS Commission and Fifteen Member States for the Small Arms & Light Weapons Database & Register
04 Mar 2020 - 05 May 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of IT and IT Related Equipment Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic Of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]

Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of Security Scanners and Weighbridge Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]

Invitation for Bids: Supply, Installation, Commissioning, Maintenance and After Sales Service of Signage to Doors & Streets Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]

More...
Past events

Extension Notice Recrutment of a young professional Abidjan-Lagos Corridor
30 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Clarification 1 : Supply Contract For Supply, Installation, Testing And Commissioning Of 2-Units Of 35kwp Grid Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At SÃ¨mÃ¨-KrakÃ© Joint Border Post
30 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recrutment of a Youth Programme Specialist
20 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Notice To The General Public-17 Jan. 2020
17 Jan 2020 - 03 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016