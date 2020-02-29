Planning Conference for ECOWAS Command Post Exercise Ends

Abuja, 28th February 2020. The Final Planning Conference (FPC) of the ECOWAS Command Post Exercise (CPX) has ended on the 27th of February 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The FPC is an important activity meant to support the ECOWAS peace building endeavours and contribute significantly to the regional security architecture. This will lead to the holding of the CPX of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) code named Exercise Jiguii IV.

During the 3-Day event, participants who were drawn from all 15- Member countries, and their civilian support services brainstormed on critical issues which revolved around real life support, logistics and sustainment, scenario building, programme planning and effective coordination, among others.

The conference also featured syndicatesâ€™ work and the strengthening of group activity culminating in the adoption of to be employed for exercise Jigui IV.

Declaring the conference closed, the Provost of the National Defence College (NDC) of Nigeria Amb Chidoke Wigwe expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS Member States and the development partners for their steadfastness in supporting cooperation efforts by the armed forces of the region.

Conveying the goodwill of the NDCâ€™s Commandant, Rear Admiral M.M Kadriri, he thanked the participants for their commitment to the CPX project noting that preserving the peace and security of the ECOWAS region requires continuous collaboration by all stakeholders.



The Command Post Exercise is being undertaken to ensure that the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) is operationally ready to respond to present and future deployment scenarios taking into account the security threats being faced the West African region.