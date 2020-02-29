Planning Conference for ECOWAS Command Post Exercise Ends

Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of IT and IT Related Equipment Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic Of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]
Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of Security Scanners and Weighbridge Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]
Invitation for Bids: Supply, Installation, Commissioning, Maintenance and After Sales Service of Signage to Doors & Streets Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]
Selection of an Individual Consultant (Project Veterinary Epidemiologist-NÂ°2), for the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), Bamako
27 Feb 2020 - 26 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Extension Notice Recrutment of a young professional Abidjan-Lagos Corridor
30 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Recrutment of a Youth Programme Specialist
20 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]
Supply, Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 2 Units Of 35kw P Grip Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At Seme - Krake Jojnt Border Post
16 Jan 2020 - 12 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]
Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Programme Recruitment of a Young Professional
15 Jan 2020 - 31 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]