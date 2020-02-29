Twitter Facebook Youtube
Home > News > ECOWAS Info > Planning Conference for ECOWAS Command Post Exercise Ends.....


Events

Events
News

News
Planning Conference for ECOWAS Command Post Exercise Ends
Some senior military personnel with ECOWAS Officials at the event

Abuja, 28th February 2020. The Final Planning Conference (FPC) of the ECOWAS Command Post Exercise (CPX) has ended on the 27th of February 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria.
The FPC is an important activity meant to support the ECOWAS peace building endeavours and contribute significantly to the regional security architecture. This will lead to the holding of the CPX of the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) code named Exercise Jiguii IV.

During the 3-Day event, participants who were drawn from all 15- Member countries, and their civilian support services brainstormed on critical issues which revolved around real life support, logistics and sustainment, scenario building, programme planning and effective coordination, among others.
The conference also featured syndicatesâ€™ work and the strengthening of group activity culminating in the adoption of to be employed for exercise Jigui IV.

Declaring the conference closed, the Provost of the National Defence College (NDC) of Nigeria Amb Chidoke Wigwe expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS Member States and the development partners for their steadfastness in supporting cooperation efforts by the armed forces of the region.

Conveying the goodwill of the NDCâ€™s Commandant, Rear Admiral M.M Kadriri, he thanked the participants for their commitment to the CPX project noting that preserving the peace and security of the ECOWAS region requires continuous collaboration by all stakeholders.


The Command Post Exercise is being undertaken to ensure that the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) is operationally ready to respond to present and future deployment scenarios taking into account the security threats being faced the West African region.

Share on :

Twitter Facebook Google Plus Linkedin Youtube Instgram
Upcoming events

Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of IT and IT Related Equipment Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic Of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]

Supply, Installation, Testing, Commissioning, Maintenance, Training and After Sales Service of Security Scanners and Weighbridge Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]

Invitation for Bids: Supply, Installation, Commissioning, Maintenance and After Sales Service of Signage to Doors & Streets Delivered to the Joint Border Post at Mfum Border between Republic of Nigeria and Republic of Cameroon
28 Feb 2020 - 30 Apr 2020 [African Development Bank]

Selection of an Individual Consultant (Project Veterinary Epidemiologist-NÂ°2), for the ECOWAS Regional Animal Health Centre (RAHC), Bamako
27 Feb 2020 - 26 Mar 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Past events

Extension Notice Recrutment of a young professional Abidjan-Lagos Corridor
30 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Recrutment of a Youth Programme Specialist
20 Jan 2020 - 15 Feb 2020 [Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso]

Supply, Installation Testing And Commissioning Of 2 Units Of 35kw P Grip Interactive Rooftop Solar Pv Plants At Seme - Krake Jojnt Border Post
16 Jan 2020 - 12 Feb 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

Abidjan-Lagos Corridor Highway Development Programme Recruitment of a Young Professional
15 Jan 2020 - 31 Jan 2020 [ECOWAS Commission]

More...
Created and maintained by the Community Computer Centre (CCC) in collaboration with the Directorate of Communication
Copyright Â© ECOWAS 2016