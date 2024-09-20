ECOWAS Engages Political Parties to Strengthen Democratic Integrity Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

20 Sep, 2024

The Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is organizing an Engagement with Political Parties to Promote Participatory and Inclusive Electoral Process in Ghana from 17 to 20 September 2024. This Engagement is part of ECOWAS’ support to accompany Ghanaians in their determination to consolidate on the country’s democratic credentials as the country prepares to hold its ninth successive elections on 7th December 2024.

The Engagement, which adopts an innovative and fit-for-purpose approach aims to reinforce the capacity of political parties’ officials on democratic values, peaceful and inclusive electoral processes, campaign/political party finance and electoral integrity as a measure to deepen their role in consolidating democratic gains in Ghana. The Engagement avails political parties and other stakeholders to reflect and share their experiences on how they have fared on evolving electoral issues and agreed among themselves on the best way to address these challenges as electoral events unfold.

Delivering his Opening statement at the Engagement, the Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Abdel-Fatau Musah, represented by Mr. Ebenezer Ofosu Asiedu, Head of Democracy and Good Governance encouraged political parties to continue conducting their activities in a manner that support peaceful and credible electoral process, as Ghana remains a model of thriving democracy in ECOWAS region. He further reiterates ECOWAS’ firm commitment and readiness to accompany Ghana in ensuring that the forthcoming polls are inclusive, credible and transparent.

Representatives of major political parties, including the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Peoples National Party (PNP), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Progressive People’s Party (PPP) are attending the Engagement. Also in attendance at the Engagement are representatives from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Judicial Service Commission, Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Media houses and Civil Society Organizations.

The ECOWAS Commission will also facilitate similar engagement with Media practitioners and CSO actors from 24 – 27 September to enhance their capacities on countering fake news, misinformation, disinformation and inciting statements during the electoral period.