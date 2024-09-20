ECOWAS Commission’s Participation in the 52nd Meeting of the Convergence Council of Ministers and Governors of Central Banks of the West Africa Monetary Zone (WAMZ) in Conakry, Guinea from 13th September 2024

20 Sep, 2024

The WAMI organized the 52nd Meeting of the Convergence Council of Ministers and Governors of Central Banks of the WAMZ in Conakry, Guinea from September 09-10, 2024.

The Council reviewed progress made on the implementation of the WAMZ work programme and activities under the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme (2021-2027), the WAMZ Macroeconomic Developments and Convergence Report in 2023 and policy proposal for the improved economic performance of the Member States.

The Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture who led the ECOWAS Commission delegation to the Meeting presented the keynote address behalf of the President of the Commission. In her remark, she specified the progress the Commission has made toward removing barriers to trade and free movement of persons, deepening regional economic integration as well as the Commission’s response to the humanitarian and security challenges of the region.

The Commissioner urged the WAMZ Convergence Council to come with robust policy recommendations to address the macroeconomic challenges of the region. She assured the Council that the Commission will continue to work assiduously with all stakeholders in the integration process to ensure that the vision of a common monetary zone is realized in a timely manner.

The meeting was attended by a high-powered government delegation of Guinea including the Prime Minister S.E Amadou Oury BAH the minister of the Economy and Finance Guinea Hon. Mourana SOUMAH and the Governor of the Central Bank of the Republic of Guinea Dr. Karamo Kaba.