ECOWAS Commission’s Participation in the Sustainability Conference in Hamburg

17 Oct, 2024

The Sustainability Conference was held from 7 to 8 October 2024 in Hamburg, Germany.

The event gathered Heads of State, private sector leaders, academics, civil society representatives, and international organizations, providing a platform for dialogue on the governance of international organizations and entrepreneurial approaches to sustainable development.

Positioned at the midpoint between the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015 and the 2030 target, the Hamburg Conference on Sustainable Development introduced a new global platform to accelerate the implementation of the SDGs and advance result-oriented solutions.

The ECOWAS Commission was represented by a high-level delegation led by H.E. Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture. She was accompanied by Dr. Dédou Pagnamsi HEMOU, ECOWAS Permanent Representative to the European Union, Mr. Yao Bernard KOFFI, Acting Director for Environment and Natural Resources, and Mr. DIABATE Bazoumana, Executive Assistant to the Commissioner.

