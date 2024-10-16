2024 ECOWAS Regional Cybersecurity Hackathon kicks off in Abuja

16 Oct, 2024

The 3rd edition of the ECOWAS Hackathon officially opened today, Tuesday, 15th October, 2024 in Abuja, bringing together 44 young tech-savvy individuals, aged 18-35, from 11 ECOWAS Member States and Mauritania, to compete in a 30 hours catch the flag Hackathon, where participants are expected to find as many flags as possible within the stipulated time frame,the CTF is a tool that used for developing and refining cybersecurity skills.

The 30 hours event, organized by ECOWAS in collaboration with National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) on behalf of the Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, is pivotal for West Africa’s digital economy and aims to foster innovation, collaboration, and learning, which are key drivers of growth and development

The annual competition, focused on boosting cybersecurity technology in West Africa, offers a unique platform for young talents to showcase their skills, creativity, and problem-solving abilities in a controlled and ethical environment. Participants are expected to present innovative solutions to the ever-evolving challenges in cybersecurity and other emerging technologies.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalization Mr. Sédiko Douka, declared the hackathon officially open. He encouraged the young tech enthusiasts to embrace the spirit of good sportsmanship while reaffirming ECOWAS’ commitment to strengthening cybersecurity across the region.

“We are committed to nurturing the digital potential of our youth, ensuring that West Africa remains competitive in the global digital economy,” Mr. Douka stated. He emphasized the importance of collective efforts to secure the region’s cyberspace.

The ECOWAS Hackathon has become an essential platform for identifying and promoting young tech talents in West Africa, with participants expected to push the boundaries of innovation and contribute to the region’s cybersecurity resilience.