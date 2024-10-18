ECOWAS Commission Donates Equipment to Enhance Human Security in Liberia to the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM)

18 Oct, 2024

Monrovia, Liberia – October 16, 2024 – The ECOWAS Commission, through its Resident Representative in Liberia, Her Excellency Ambassador Josephine Nkrumah, made donations to strengthen the ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanism (ECO-PHSICM) in Liberia. The donation highlights ECOWAS’s continued commitment to addressing human security challenges in Liberia and the ECOWAS region.

The items donated include two HP laptops (250 G8, Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB storage), a Canon 3410 ink tank printer, and an Epson projector with accessories. These resources, valued at US $2,300, will support the operations of the ECO-PHSICM Secretariat in Liberia, and enhance its capacity to coordinate protection efforts for vulnerable populations, including women, children, displaced persons, and victims of human trafficking.

This donation fulfills the commitment made by ECOWAS during the In-Country Technical Facilitation Mission held in Liberia in June 2024. During this mission, key stakeholders, including the National Center for the Coordination of Response Mechanism (NCCRM), engaged with ECOWAS to enhance human security measures in the country. The equipment will bolster the ongoing efforts to protect those most affected by rights violations and human security lapses in Liberia.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ambassador Nkrumah highlighted the importance of this support: “This donation is a step towards operationalizing the ECO-PHSICM in Liberia, ensuring a more coordinated and efficient approach to addressing human security issues. ECOWAS is committed to working with the Liberian government and stakeholders to strengthen resilience and promote human security in the face of challenges such as pandemics, natural disasters, and migration.” Amb. Nkrumah asked the Center to use the equipment for the intended purpose.

Accepting the donation, Mr. Arthur Bestman, the Acting Executive Director of the NCCRM, thanked the ECOWAS team headed by Amb. Josephine Nkrumah and promised to use the equipment for its intended purpose. Mr. Bestman thanked the team in general and Amb. Nkrumah in particular for her continued support to the NCCRM.

“The NCCRM is an ECOWAS initiative and ECOWAS has done lots regarding capacity building to the institution”, Mr. Bestman said. He however appeals to ECOWAS to help NCCRM with the needed visibility to support the work of the institution.

The ECOWAS Protection and Human Security Integrated Coordination Mechanism (ECO-PHSICM) was established to enhance coordination and build the capacities of member states, to ensure a whole-of-society approach to human security. Liberia’s integration into this framework will support national efforts to address critical issues like child protection, gender-based violence, human trafficking, and the protection of stateless persons and displaced populations.