ECOWAS Workshop Empowers Sierra Leone to Improve Cross-Border Trade and Foster Regional Integration

18 Oct, 2024

The ECOWAS Commission organised an In-Country Support for Sierra Leone National Trade Facilitation Committees (NTFCs) from the 30th of September to 1st October 2024 in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

The overall objective of the two-day workshop was to build the institutional integrity of the NTFC by equiping them with the tools and technical knowledge to fulfill World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) obligations, understand trade facilitation measures, meet immediate WTO TFA notification requirements, and strengthen the NTFC as the key coordination entity for trade facilitation matters.

In his opening remarks, H.E Alpha Ibrahim SESAY, Honourable Minister of Trade and Industry, Sierra Leone stressed the importance of trade facilitation. He stated that the workshop directly aligned with the Human Capital Development aspect of the Big Five Agenda of His Excellency, President Julius Maada Bio.

The Honourable Minister further noted that by focusing on trade facilitation, the workshop seeks to enhance the skills and capacity of key stakeholders involved in trade logistics and customs management, and thus contribute to economic empowerment. He emphasized that improved efficiency in trade processes will facilitate smoother cross-border trade, enabling SMEs to grow, create jobs, and boost the overall economy, in line with the human capital development goals of the agenda.

H.E Harouna MOUSSA, the ECOWAS Resident Representative in Sierra Leone, in his address, highlighted that trade facilitation serves as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and regional integration. He emphasised the importance of continuing to prioritize trade facilitation as a key driver of sustainable development through streamlining cross-border procedures, reducing bureaucratic red tape, and enhancing transparency.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank Group, Ms. Benedicte MEILLE emphasized the critical role of trade facilitation. She noted that trade facilitation in Sierra Leone is a cross-cutting issue that impacts customs, trade, and other related areas. This, she noted, underscores the necessity of bringing all key stakeholders together through the National Trade Facilitation Committee (NTFC) to ensure an inclusive and collaborative approach. Ms. Meille encouraged all members of the NTFC to contribute their expertise in order to develop high-quality proposals that the government can use to support the country’s national development initiatives.

The ECOWAS Resident Representative recognized the need for ongoing collaboration to maximize the benefits of regional trade initiatives and noted that the NTFC plays a vital role in achieving this. He expressed that the ECOWAS Commission was fully committed to supporting the NTFC in its mandate to implement trade facilitation measures and fully harness the potential of trade to improve the lives of citizens.

The workshop was attended by Officials from the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Sierra Leone; Business association, Customs; National Trade Facilitation Committee Members from Sierra Leone; Sierra Leone Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture; Representatives from the ECOWAS Commission and Representative from the World Bank Group.