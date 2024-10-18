Capacity Building Workshop Organized in Guinea Bissau to Combat Drug Use And Illegal Youth Migration

The Youth Institute of Guinea Bissau, in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, success-fully organized a workshop aimed at empowering young people with the necessary skills and knowledge to confront the growing challenges of drug use and irregular migration. The project, funded by the ECOWAS Youths and Sports Development Centre (EYSDC) based in Ouagadou-gou, is designed to equip youth leaders to take a proactive role in addressing these pressing issues in their communities.

A total of 30 youths, ten each from the regions of Bafata, Gabu, and Bissau, were selected for the program. The selection process took into account gender balance and the Protection of Civil-ians’ perspective. These youths will undergo training over an eight-month period, during which they will lead efforts to tackle the issues of drug abuse and illegal migration in their respective regions.

The event was graced by several dignitaries, including Mrs. Elisa Tavares Pinto, Governor Gen-eral of the Region of Gabu; Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Guinea Bissau; Ussumane Sadjo, President of the Youth Institute of Guinea Bissau; and Tidjane Embalo, the Traditional Ruler of Gabu.

In their remarks, the dignitaries underscored the importance of the youth rejecting drug use and illegal migration, while encouraging them to pursue productive activities that can lead to sustainable livelihoods. They stressed the need for young people to remain focused on build-ing a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

Ambassador Ngozi Ukaeje highlighted the significance of the investment made by ECOWAS in this project. She called on the participants to make full use of the funds and resources allocat-ed to ensure the long-term success of the initiative and to create a future free from the dangers of drug abuse and irregular migration.