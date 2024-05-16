ECOWAS collaborates with Member States towards a harmonized regional tourism sector

16 May, 2024

The ECOWAS Directorate of Private Sector has convened experts and stakeholders from both the private and government sectors of the tourism industry for a five-day meeting in Abuja, Nigeria. The focus of the meeting is on the monitoring and evaluation mechanisms for ECOTOUR 19-29 and the ECOWAS Tourism Accommodation Regulator, aiming to optimize resource utilization and enhance operational efficiency.

At the technical meeting, participants will draft the operational texts for these mechanisms, establish the structure and modalities for their operation, and develop the monitoring and evaluation processes. Additionally, the meeting will support private sector participants in finalizing the creation of a regional confederation and prepare for the upcoming ECOWAS 1st Scientific Forum on Intra-Regional Tourism.

Mr. Folorunsho Coker, the Director General of the National Tourism Agency of Nigeria, called for the localization of policies taking into consideration the ethnic, cultural and religious diversity of the region, which are very crucial to the successful growth of regional tourism and solidify West African cultural heritage.

“This is the season for collaboration, not competition, for joint marketing campaigns rather than individual ones. From our hotels to our airlines to our regional tourism assets, we must work together,” he said. “It is through this spirit of collaboration that we will grow pan-African tourism.”

Mr. Coker also urged both state and non-state actors work together to harmonize tourism regulations to provide guidelines for all activities in the sector. He emphasized the importance of introducing technology in tourism and training operators to compete globally. “We must embrace technology, or it will leave us behind,” he said.

Mr. Anthony Luka Elumelu, Acting Director of Private Sector, speaking on behalf of Madame Massandjé Toure-Liste, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, stated that the meeting drew inspiration from the ECOTOUR 19-29 action plan. This plan, adopted by the Authority of Heads of State and Government, was designed to serve as a roadmap for promoting responsible tourism.