ECOWAS ADVANCES HARMONISATION OF THE REGIONAL POSTAL SECTOR REGULATORY FRAMEWORK

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission concluded a two-day Regional Workshop on the Harmonisation of the Legal, Policy and Regulatory Framework of the Postal Sector, held from August 12th to 13th, 2026, in Lomé, Togo.

The workshop brought together experts from ten ECOWAS Member States, alongside representatives of the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Project Preparation and Development Unit (PPDU), the Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU) and the West African Postal Conference (WAPCO). The purpose of the workshop was to validate the approach and orientations of the regional Directive on Postal Sector Reform and Regulation, and to consider the strategic priorities for a Regional Postal Master Plan covering the medium term.

Welcoming participants on behalf of H.E. Ambassador Deweh Emily Gray, ECOWAS Resident Representative in the Republic of Togo, Mr Jerome Wanyou, Political Advisor, underscored the strategic role of postal services in connecting communities, facilitating regional trade, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and advancing financial inclusion. He emphasised that modernising and harmonising the regulatory framework goes beyond updating administrative rules to strengthening the foundations of West African integration.

Speaking on behalf of H.E. Dr Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, Ms Folake Olagunju, Director of Digital Economy and Post, highlighted the transformation of the postal sector from traditional mail delivery towards an ecosystem encompassing e-commerce, logistics, digital services and financial inclusion. She stressed the need to ensure that the regional regulatory framework remains fit for purpose and creates an enabling environment for innovation, fair competition and consumer protection.

Mr Mouhamed Lamine Diallo, Executive Secretary of WAPCO, welcomed the review of the 2016 Directive, noting the need to modernise the framework in line with emerging trends in e-commerce, digitalisation and financial inclusion. He also emphasised the importance of establishing mechanisms and timelines for the effective transposition of the revised Directive by Member States.

Similarly, Mme Ndeye Coumba Seck, Director of Postal Services at Senegal’s Ministry of Telecommunications and Digital Economy and chair of the meeting, called for stronger regional cooperation to address the challenges of digital transformation, e-commerce and financial inclusion. She stressed the importance of moving beyond recommendations towards concrete solutions, clearly defined responsibilities and effective implementation.

At the conclusion of the workshop, participants supported the review of the 2016 Directive to better reflect technological, economic and regulatory developments in the postal sector.

Priority areas identified include digital transformation, e-commerce, modernisation of

universal postal service, consumer protection, financial inclusion, innovation and strengthened regional harmonisation.

Participants also endorsed the broad strategic orientations for the future Regional Postal Master Plan 2027–2030, focusing on three axes: governance, regional integration and modernisation of the legal framework; digital transformation, logistics and e-commerce; and capacity building, partnerships and financing.

The ECOWAS Commission will continue consultations with Member States in the development of the revised Directive and Regional Postal Master Plan towards building a modern, integrated, competitive and resilient postal sector that supports trade, inclusion and regional economic development across West Africa.