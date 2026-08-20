MEETING OF ECOWAS GROUP OF AMBASSADORS AT THE UN FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST 2026 AND PASSING OF BATON CEREMONY OF GROUP CHAIR

The ECOWAS Group of Ambassadors at the United Nations held its 8th Monthly Meeting of 2026 on 12th August in New York. The Meeting, coordinated by the ECOWAS Permanent Observer Mission to the UN took place at the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission. The Group discussed Political and economic developments in the Region and received Briefings on deliberations and outcome of the 69th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Sierra Leine on 19th July 2026. The meeting also received updates on matters under discussion in the UN Security Council bordering on International Peace and Security as well as Group state of preparedness for the forthcoming 81st Session of the UNGA and common positions on support for Candidatures for positions in International Organs.

The Session closed with a Handing over and Passing of Baton Ceremony of Group Chair and commended H.E Ambassador Michael Imran Kanu, Permanent Representative of Sierra Leone to the UN and Outgoing Group Chair for his exemplary Leadership and outstanding contributions to efforts aimed at advancing the Group’s Objectives and collective engagements at the UN. In welcoming its New Chair Amb. Coly Seck, Permament Representative of Senegal to the UN the Group assured him of its unalloyed support in the execution of his mandate as he assumes the leadership of the Group at the UN and expressed appreciation to the ECOWAS Permanent Observer Missionto the UN for it’s excellent support and coordination of Group undertakings at the UN.