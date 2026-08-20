ECOWAS STRENGTHENS THE HARMONIZATION OF MIGRATION DATA AND MACROECONOMIC CONVERGENCE IN WEST AFRICA

The ECOWAS Commission’s Directorate of Research and Statistics is organizing two regional workshops in Abidjan from August 18th to 22nd, 2026, dedicated to strengthening the production, quality, and harmonization of statistical data within the ECOWAS region. These activities are part of the regional priorities for modernizing statistical systems and fall within the framework of the PHASAOC project, which aims, in particular, to improve statistical performance, access to data, and their use in member states.

The first workshop, focused on migration statistics, will host the 6th Regional Coordination Meeting on improving the availability, quality, and comparability of national data related to regional migration indicators. The proceedings will, in particular, provide an opportunity to review and validate the third edition of the Regional Report on International Migration in West Africa, as well as to promote the dissemination of disaggregated statistics, in accordance with the guidelines of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers.

The second workshop focuses on capacity building for members of the National Coordination Committees and National Economic Policy Committees (CNC/CNPE) with a view to operationalizing the Common Regional Frameworks for the Compilation and Publication of Macroeconomic Statistics. This activity will help strengthen multilateral surveillance and support the implementation of the ECOWAS Pact on Macroeconomic Convergence and Stability. Participants will also review the updating and populating of the ECOMAC and ECOBASE databases, as well as the processing and harmonization of national statistics covering the period 2000–2025, to ensure their comparability and reliability.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mr. Hien Sansan, President of the National Economic Policy Committee of Côte d’Ivoire, Mr. Touré Brahima, representing Mr. Thiékoro Doumbia, Director General of the National Statistics Agency of Côte d’Ivoire; Professor Félix N’Zué, Director of Research and Statistics at the ECOWAS Commission; as well as the ECOWAS National Focal Points, members of the Technical Working Group on Migration Data, representatives of the ECOWAS Commission’s technical departments, as well as experts from AFRISTAT, AFRITAC-West, AMAO, IMAO, and the UEMOA Commission.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Hien Sansan, speaking on behalf of Mr. Adama Coulibaly, Minister of Economy, Finance, and Budget of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, welcomed the various experts present in Côte d’Ivoire, He then emphasized the importance of this meeting, which will promote the adoption and effective implementation of regional frameworks for the compilation and publication of macroeconomic statistics necessary for multilateral surveillance.

Prof. Félix N’Zué, Director of Research and Statistics at the ECOWAS Commission, in turn took the floor on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, and the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Dr. Kalilou Sylla, to welcome the participants to these two workshops, which are part of the ambitions of ECOWAS Vision 2050 and the ECOWAS Statistical Policy, adopted by the Heads of State and Government, which recognizes statistics as a regional public good essential for planning, monitoring public policies, and assessing progress toward regional integration.

“Without harmonized, comparable, and regularly produced statistics, it would be difficult to objectively assess the progress of our member states, guide economic and social policies, and measure the concrete effects of our regional programs. Statistics are no longer just numbers. Today, they constitute a strategic tool for governance, transparency, and foresight,” he stated

In the same vein, Mr. Touré Brahima, representing Mr. Thiékoro Doumbia, Director General of the National Statistics Agency of Côte d’Ivoire, also commended the ECOWAS Commission, which, through its Directorate of Research and Statistics, is stepping up initiatives to promote better production and use of statistics in the region.

By organizing these two workshops, the ECOWAS Commission reaffirms its commitment to promoting reliable, harmonized, and accessible statistical data, which are essential for developing evidence-based public policies and strengthening regional integration.