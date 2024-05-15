1 keto pills 1 month extreme weight loss 1 month weight loss 1 week phentermine weight loss results one month 1 week water weight loss before and after 10 lb weight loss difference 100 calorie snacks for weight loss 100 lbs weight loss 100 pound weight loss loose skin 1000 calories a day weight loss 10000 steps a day weight loss 10k steps a day weight loss 12 week weight loss 14 day weight loss challenge 15 lb weight loss before and after 150 lb weight loss 1600 calories a day weight loss 1800 calories a day weight loss 19 day keto diet plan 1st choice keto acv gummies 1st choice keto acv gummies by nucentix labs 1st choice keto acv gummies where to buy 2 miles a day weight loss 2 month metformin weight loss results reddit 2 month weight loss results 2 week fast weight loss 2023 weight loss challenge 21 day juice fast weight loss results 21 day keto diet for beginners 21 day ECOWAS of the Peoples: Peace and Prosperity for All
A Significant Step Towards Youth Employability in Nigeria: ECOWAS Inaugurates a Drilling Project for The Luumo Kosam Dairy Cooperative in Chukun, Kaduna, Nigeria

15 May, 2024

In a region where access to clean water is often a challenge, a new drilling project promises to transform the lives of members of the Luumo Kosam Dairy Cooperative in Chukun, Kaduna State, Nigeria. Initiated by the Value Chain Foundation with financial support from ECOWAS and the Swiss Cooperation (DDC), this project is part of the Regional Program for Support to Farmer Organizations (PRAOP).

 

 

This initiative aims to provide employment opportunities for youth through improved dairy and fodder production, specifically by enhancing local milk production through the establishment of family dairy farms and the management of cows and calves, increasing the availability and accessibility of feed and forage, and facilitating knowledge sharing among dairy farmers and stakeholders.

 

At the end of its implementation, the project is expected to create 22 direct jobs, produce 400 tons of fodder, train 600 youths from 100 households and 10 young individuals, connect 100 households to inputs and services such as feed, forage, medications, veterinary services, and artificial insemination, and link 100 households to governments, development partners, milk supply, with an additional production of 300 liters of raw milk per day and an increase in beneficiaries’ income by about 200%.

 

The Chukun region, like many other rural areas in Nigeria, faces challenges in accessing clean water, which often hinders agricultural activities and limits development opportunities. The Luumo Kosam Dairy Cooperative and its members, primarily composed of livestock farmers, heavily depend on access to water to ensure the health and productivity of their herds. This new drilling provides a reliable and essential water source for cooperative members and livestock watering, which will help improve their main source of livelihood.

 

The handover of the drilling to the Luumo Kosam Dairy Cooperative in Chukun, Kaduna, marks a significant step in promoting youth employability and improving the living conditions of cooperative members. Animals will be better nourished, leading to increased milk production and creating more job opportunities for youth through significant milk collection, processing, and marketing. By combining the satisfaction of basic water needs with the creation of employment and training opportunities for youth, this initiative represents an important milestone in efforts to support local livestock farmers and promote youth employability in the

 

agricultural sector. This project demonstrates ECOWAS’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive development in West Africa, offering new perspectives and renewed hope for the youth of Chukun in Nigeria.

